Issa Rae has become the first new cast member announced for the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Insecure actress has joined the Sony Pictures Animation project, and according to sources, will be lending her voice to the role of Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman.

Presently, the planned sequel to the 2018 computer-animated superhero hit has already tapped both Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld to reprise their roles of Miles Morales, a.k.a. Spider-Man, and Spider-Gwen, respectively. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are also returning to the series as credited co-writers on the screenplay alongside David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Lord and Miller will serve as producers with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg. Alonzo Ruvalcaba will be co-producing. Official plot details for the film are still tightly webbed up for the moment.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED:First 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2' Images Tease Arrival of Another Spidey

The sequel has nabbed a new trio of directors this time around, however, with Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Dos Santos is making his feature debut on Spider-Verse 2 after helming episodes of shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, and Justice League Unlimited. Powers, meanwhile is coming off of a co-directing credit on Pixar's Soul, and Thompson is best known for being the award-winning production designer on the first Spider-Verse movie. Peter Ramsey, one of the directors on the first Spider-Verse, is returning as an executive producer with Aditya Sood.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on October 7, 2022. Check back with Collider for more news about casting, exciting plot details, and more.

KEEP READING: 'Spider-Verse 2' Nabs New Directing Trio With Credits Like 'Soul,' 'Legend of Korra,' & 'Justice League Unlimited'

Share Share Tweet Email

'John Wick 4' Adds Shamier Anderson in Major Role Following his breakout turn in Netflix's 'Stowaway,' the actor will be seen in the streamer's upcoming movies 'Awake' and 'Bruised.'

Read Next