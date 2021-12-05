Fans who checked out the first-look trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will see an interesting Easter Egg nestled in the trailer.

The trailer opens with Miles Morales daydreaming in his dorm room. Suddenly, Gwen Stacy appears; and while Miles is trying to clean his dorm room, viewers will spot a wooden moose that sits on his shelf of toys. The moose isn’t instantly recognizable to those who were focused on the interaction between Miles and Gwen; but viewers who watched Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines would instantly recognize it as belonging to Katie Mitchell, the lead protagonist in the Netflix film.

The wooden moose acts as a link between the two films by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who produced and wrote the screenplay for both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and who will serve as writers in the latest Spider-Verse film. The Mitchells vs. The Machines came out in April of this year and centers around The Mitchells, a family on a road trip when a robotic invasion suddenly occurs. Instead of enjoying their road trip, The Mitchells, led by Katie, have to retool their plans to save the world from the robot uprising.

Originally scheduled to be released in theaters in January 2020, Sony Pictures pushed back the release of The Mitchells vs. The Machines until September 2020. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the film was put on the back burner again until October but was removed from the studio’s release calendar. Netflix brought the distribution right to The Mitchells vs. The Machines in January of this year and released it in April on the streaming service to critical acclaim. Our own review called the film:

"a bold, confident piece of filmmaking that excels past its simple genre confines to be a rich, emotionally vibrant story of connection in a world where we can feel disconnected from the people we love the most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2022, and The Mitchells vs. The Machines is currently streaming on Netflix.

