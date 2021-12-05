The first trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (officially titled Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One)) was released out of Brazil’s CCXP on Saturday night, together with a confirmed release date, and only a one-year waiting period before Into the Spider-Verse 3!

As indicated in the title and mentioned in a previous Collider article, Across The Spider-Verse, will be a two-part story as the words “Part One” are etched to the title and in the trailer. The trailer confirms the return of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac). Additionally, we know the sequel will also include Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, and we know that Yakuya Yamashiro, aka Supaidaman, aka the emissary of Hell, the bizarre protagonist from the Japanese Spider-Man tokusatsu show, will also make an appearance as revealed by producer Phil Lord on Twitter. Supaidaman, of course, is best known for being the only Spider-Man with his own giant robot, Leopardon.

The Spider-Verse sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Legendary Defender), Kemp Powers (One Night in Miami), and Justin K. Thompson (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs). The sequel will be written by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie).

In an interview with EW, Lord and Miller teased the visual style of the two-part sequel and the different universes we'll see. "Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others," they said. "They all look like they were drawn by a different artist."

While the trailer confirmed an October 7, 2022 release date, Lord and Miller did one better and confirmed that we won't have to wait too long for Part Two.

"Miles' story is an epic. We wrote what we thought the story needed to be, and to our surprise we realized it was two movies instead of one. We're working on them both as we speak. Part Two will be out sometime in 2023. We will sleep again in 2024."

