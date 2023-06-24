If there's one thing the Spider-Verse movies have become rapidly known for, it's the cavalcade of cameos in each one. With a multiversal story surrounding a character who's been adapted and re-adapted and re-re-adapted countless times, there's a ton of room to fit in just about any Spider-person or Spider-affiliate one can name. Across the Spider-Verse more than lives up to this potential, with the Spider Society's headquarters showing off hundreds of Spider-people, even if only for split seconds.

With this, fans have been vocal about which missing Spider-people they hope to see in Beyond the Spider-Verse, the as-yet-unreleased finale of the trilogy. Despite Reddit's recent troubles, users on /r/Spiderman took to the Internet in droves to note all the characters they wish to see in the next film. Audiences can only hope that Sony Pictures Animation is listening as closely as we are.

10 Spooderman

Image via Reddit

Originally created for Internet memes, "Spooderman" is a corrupted, misshapen MS Paint drawing of Spider-Man that speaks in broken-English chatspeak.

There's really not a lot to Spooderman. He's simply an unsettling-looking visual gag that has long since worn out its shelf life. However, in spite of this, multiple Reddit users claimed in all apparent seriousness that they want to see Spooderman in Beyond the Spider-Verse. Why they would want this, however, remains a mystery.

9 Madame Web

Image via Marvel Comics

Madame Web, in the Amazing Spider-Man comics, is an elderly woman suffering from a neuromuscular disease who uses her precognitive and telepathic powers to assist Peter Parker.

While Madame Web is not truly a Spider-person, instead being a mutant, she's still fairly integral to the Spider-Man mythos. Multiple Reddit users proposed theories on how her telepathic abilities might interact with the broader Spider-Verse, ranging from admonishing Miguel for his black-and-white view of "canon" to outright acting as Miles' guide. It remains to be seen what Sony intends to do with the character in her live-action debut, but regardless of what they choose, she potentially brings a lot to the table.

8 Cosmic Spider-Man

Image via Marvel Comics

Cosmic Spider-Man, introduced in What If...? #31 and named in the comics' Spider-Verse event, is a Spider-Man who received (and kept) the powers of the Enigma Force, which allows its wielder to become the godlike Captain Universe.

Cosmic Spider-Man is, by a wide margin, the most powerful Spider-Man. In his original comic, he finds himself getting bored with fighting enemies that give typical Spider-Men trouble, instead using his time to do things such as terraform the Sahara Desert (much to Thor's annoyance). While it may seem like the Spider-Society is beneath him, many Redditors noted Cosmic Spider-Man as a character they'd like to see, and it's easy to see why.

7 Spiders-Man

Image via Marvel Comics

Spiders-Man, introduced in Spider-Geddon #3, stands out as possibly the strangest take on Spider-Man set to paper. Rather than a version of Peter Parker, Spiders-Man is a colony of radioactive spiders who devoured Peter Parker, absorbed his consciousness, and began masquerading as him while trying to fight their craving for human flesh.

While conceptually unsettling, Spiders-Man is a hilarious character. There's something vaguely poetic about flipping the script and having the radioactive spiders be the ones empowered, rather than Peter. In addition, it's very amusing watching them attempt to hide their true nature from the other Spider-people in the comic event. Spiders-Man brings a lot to the table, and Redditors noted several times that they deserve a spot in the Spider Society.

6 Japanese Spider-Man

Image via Toei

In the 1977 Toei tokusatsu Spider-Man series, motorcycle racer Takuya Yamashiro finds himself empowered by an alien from the planet Spider, allowing him to transform into Spider-Man. He then uses these powers to fight crime, declaring himself "the emissary of Hell."

Takuya Yamashiro is a strange take on Spider-Man, but he's an almost immediately lovable one. Rarely is a take on Spider-Man as utterly bananas as Toei's; it even gives him a giant robot named Leopardon at one point, something no other Spider-Man has ever had. However, he's also a lovable and respectful cross-cultural take on the character, and while he's already been confirmed to be in Beyond, Redditors are hungering for his appearance regardless.

5 Arachne

Image via Bono

In the disastrous Julie Taymor-directed Broadway adaptation, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Arachne is the Greek goddess of spiders who comes to Peter in visions and declares herself to be his spirit guardian. Yes, you read that correctly.

For some reason, at least one Redditor noted that they'd like to see Arachne in Beyond the Spider-Verse. While there are multiple characters named Arachne in the Spider-Man lore, many of whom would be better picks, the Reddit user in question specifically noted that they'd like to see Arachne "from the cursed musical." It stands to reason that Turn Off the Dark is one of the strangest pieces of Spider-Man ephemera, and for that reason alone, it would be nice to see a nod towards it in Beyond.

4 Kaine Parker

Image via Marvel Comics

In the infamous Clone Saga, Kaine Parker is yet another clone of Peter Parker (in addition to the already-existing Ben Reilly) who turns evil and does various things (it's hard to give specifics, with how unfocused and scattershot the Clone Saga is). Eventually, he redeems himself, becoming the new Scarlet Spider after Ben Reilly abandons the identity.

While Ben Reilly is often regarded as a relic of the 1990s (and was mocked heavily in Across the Spider-Verse for the same), Kaine has managed to age much more gracefully, becoming a rather well-liked anti-hero. His appearance in the Grim Hunt story arc and his solo series as Scarlet Spider are particular standouts. With this in mind, it's easy to see why Redditors want to see more than the brief shot of him in Across.

3 Superior Spider-Man

Image via Marvel Comics

In a rather infamous story arc beginning in Amazing Spider-Man #700, Doctor Octopus, lying on his deathbed, manages to swap minds with Peter Parker using his "Octo-Bot." In a shocking turn, Peter actually doesn't run the score back, and dies in Octopus' withered body, with his dying wish being for Octopus to break good and carry on his legacy as Spider-Man.

While utterly maligned at the time, with readers being deeply angry that a milestone issue would be used for such a cruel twist, the Superior Spider-Man comic series has grown in fans' esteem over time. Multiple Redditors noted wanting to see him appear in Beyond. It seems that, in hindsight, the Superior Spider-Man was only regarded as an inferior Spider-Man due to poor timing, and a good appearance in Sony's films could wipe the slate clean.

2 Spider-Man '94

In this cartoon, Peter Parker is a New York teenager bitten by a radioactive spider, who loses his Uncle Ben, lives with his Aunt May, dates Mary Jane, and fights all the usual villains. In other words, the typical ISO-standard Peter Parker.

When any millennial imagines Spider-Man, if it's not the Sam Raimi films that come to mind, it's this cartoon. Within the limits of early-90s broadcast children's television, it managed to adapt the Amazing Spider-Man comics of the time exceptionally faithfully, and Parker along with them. At times, it was even significantly better than the contemporary comics (bear in mind that it ran alongside the Clone Saga). It's easy to see why several Redditors independently noted '94 as the Spider-Man they'd most like to see.

1 Any of the Live-Action Spider-Men

Image by Federico Napoli

In all three live-action film adaptations, Peter Parker is a New York teenager bitten by a radioactive spider, who loses his Uncle Ben (or his Uncle Tony, in Tom Holland's case), lives with his Aunt May, dates Mary Jane (or Gwen Stacy, in Andrew Garfield's case), and fights the typical villains. Similarly to the '94 cartoon, all three are standard Peters Parker, with no gimmicks or frills.

It is likely for this reason that multiple Redditors noted the live-action Spider-Men, and that all of them lumped the three together. It also helps somewhat that Spider-Man: No Way Home already united the three, giving them their own little corner of the Spider-Verse. While one's specific favorite of the three may vary, any or all of them would be a joy to see in Beyond.

