The Big Picture New Marvel Legends Spider-Verse figures depict fan-favorite characters with 20 points of articulation and extra accessories for dynamic poses. Retail price: $24.99 USD.

The Miles Morales figure features his all-black suit from Into the Spider-Verse, while Peter Parker comes in an ill-fated variant design from the same film.

The Spider-Verse figures set the stage for Beyond the Spider-Verse, with updates to classic characters like Gwen Stacy, Spider-Punk, and more.

As the wait continues for the conclusion to Miles Morales's story in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Hasbro is revisiting the films that led up to this point with its Marvel Legends line of action figures. Collider can exclusively reveal a new line of Spider-Verse figures depicting fan-favorite characters from the hit animated films, from Miles himself to his web-slinging allies like Gwen Stacy, Pavitr Prabhakar, and Hobie Brown, and more. Although some figures in this wave are updates to previously released Marvel Legends collectibles, it does include two entirely new releases representing the ill-fated variant of Peter Parker from the start of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as well as the alternate universe Miles Morales who becomes the Prowler. The whole collection is due to be released this fall.

The seven figures chosen are all inspired by both of the first two Spider-Verse movies, with the Miles and Peter figures pulling specifically from Into the Spider-Verse while the rest reference its 2023 follow-up, Across the Spider-Verse. All figures are built with 20 points of articulation and extra accessories to pose them as if they're swinging, shooting webs, or fighting. The Marvel Legends line is Hasbro's brand to deliver high-quality comic book figures from across the Marvel canon that are made to be displayed while still invoking that classic action figure design. These new collectibles continue that trend within the confines of the Spider-Verse and will retail for $24.99 (USD) a piece.

'Into the Spider-Verse' Figures Bring Together the Heroes That Started It All

Close

The new Marvel Legends Miles Morales figure is the first to feature his all-black suit that he created ahead of his climactic final battle against the Kingpin in the 2018 film. It's made to represent the moment he fully embraces his role as the new Spider-Man and becomes the hero New York, and perhaps the multiverse, needs. With interchangeable heads and hands, he can be customized to shoot webs and take his mask on or off for display purposes. Of course, Miles was ultimately started on this path by the original Peter Parker, who gives Miles the USB drive needed to disable the collider Wilson Fisk recklessly uses in an attempt to bring back his wife and son using parallel universes. He can similarly be customized with and without a mask.

'Across the Spider-Verse' Expands the Web With Multiversal Heroes and Villains