The story of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man is one that’s received multiple tellings over the years in both live-action and animated forms. So, when it was announced that a new animated story from the Spider-Verse would be coming by way of fan-favorite character, Miles Morales, fans were stoked, to say the least. With all eyes on them, the production team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, began the casting process, eventually landing on Shameik Moore to lend his vocal abilities to the web-slinging teenage hero. The entire production was a rather big undertaking for all parties involved, and to say that it was knocked out of the park in every area possible would be an understatement. But, even more so, Moore had the weight of the world on his shoulders, to deliver the vocal performance of a character who deserves so much and means the world to so many.

Over the weekend at FanExpo San Francisco, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor opened up about how the franchise’s perhaps most iconic quotes helped shape the way he took on the role and how his outlook has shifted in the several years since he landed the part and got to work.

“You know, I think just the understanding of the words, 'With great power comes great responsibility.' 'Anyone can wear the mask, but it’s how you wear the mask that makes you a hero.' It’s one thing to hear those words, but — it’s like your parents telling you something when you’re 10, and then you think about it. It really hits you differently when you’re 20. You know, it’s the same, it’s the same exact thing — it’s relative. Or reading a book for the first time and going back to it and getting something totally different out of it the next time or looking at a painting. It’s the same, It’s really the same thing. Listening to songs you used to listen to, or watching a movie, watching SpongeBob again at 20 versus when you first watched it. I missed a lot of these like subliminals. So it goes right back to your question. I’m evolving and so my initial understanding is evolving.”

Evolving Into a Third 'Spider-Verse' Movie

The massive success of the first two Spider-Verse movies has given the franchise growing power, with a third installment titled, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse set for a release down the line — it’s just unclear how far down the line we’re talking. The sequel left audiences on a bit of a cliffhanger, with Miles (Moore) being taken hostage in a crime-filled Earth-42 by his villainous doppelgänger, The Prowler (Jharrel Jerome), while his friends, including Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), and more set out to find the young hero.

