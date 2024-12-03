No arms were twisted in the production of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. According to its star, Shameik Moore, who lends his vocal talents to the character of Miles Morales, he was game to get started from the moment he heard about the project and fully willing to sign on without seeing so much as a rough draft of what the animation would ultimately look like. To put it into short, simple, and sweet terms, Moore told an audience over the weekend at FanExpo San Francisco, “I wanted to play Miles.”

When asked about how the film’s producers and animation extraordinaires, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, approached him with the pitch, Moore explained:

“You know, they probably tried, but I’m just not really somebody that you have to do all that with. While they were probably trying — I can’t even remember them doing it — it’s just like I was there. I wanted to play Miles. So, I trust these guys, who are super talented, and I trust that we’re all here to make the most amazing movie that we can make. It was their job to oversee the animation. It was my job to do a good voice performance. So I was focused on my part and I followed their directions and I trusted them, and I’ll continue to trust them to exceed my expectations.”

Lord and Miller's Colorful Track Record