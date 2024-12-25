The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is famous for plucking characters out of one timeline and dropping them in another — it’s kind of in the name. Although many might have torn feelings about Robert Downey Jr. shedding his long-running role as Tony Stark and batting for the otherside as Doctor Doom, there are plenty of places where the mix and match of the MCU comes in handy. Audiences had a really good time with it over the summer in Deadpool & Wolverine, whether it be the addition of Marvel characters from days of future past or the many versions of Wolverine (including Cavillerine). And, while there’s plenty of space to play with these exciting crossovers in live-action, there’s arguably an easier way to do it all with animation. That’s where the ongoing series of Spider-Verse films comes in.

Although the movies are held down by the voice of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, there are plenty of exciting crossovers going on, both of the animated and live-action variety. The Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced films have swung their way from one reality into the next, introducing a slew of different Spider-People aside from Moore’s Miles. They’ve even dipped into live-action, a move that allowed Donald Glover to reprise his role as Aaron Davis aka The Prowler from 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and crossed into venomous territory with a cameo from Peggy Lu, who plays everyone’s favorite convenience store owner and ballroom dancer, Mrs. Chen, in the Venom franchise.

In late November, during a panel at FanExpo San Francisco, Moore revealed what character he’d like to see make the jump from live-action to animation in a future Spider-Verse film. Short, simple, yet something we could probably all agree with, The Get Down actor said:

“I’d like Tom Hardy as Venom.”

Was Tom Hardy’s 'Last Dance' Really His Last Dance?