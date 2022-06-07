As part of their Geeked Week event, Netflix has released a new clip for Spiderhead, a highly-anticipated sci-fi flick starring Chris Hemsworth as an evil scientist. The clip shows Hemsworth’s Steve Abnesti conducting one of his experiments in the titular Spiderhead prison.

In the clip, we see one of the prisoners of Spiderhead, Jeff (Miles Teller), sitting in an empty room and waiting for instructions from Steve, who’s safe behind a two-way mirror. Soon, Jeff is joined by Heather (Tess Haubrich), another Spiderhead prisoner used by Steve as a lab rat. In the clip, Steve asks both participants of his little experiment if they have ever interacted with one another before or during their stay in Spiderhead. After Jeff and Heather confirm they do not know each other, Steve asks if they find each other attractive. The question leads to an awkward conversation where Heather says she’s not really into Jeff.

After taking his patients out of their comfort zone, Steve asks their permission to inject a drug into their systems. As soon as they are under the drug’s influence, both Jeff and Heather can barely hold themselves. It’s clear each other’s presence deeply arouses them, and their perception has been altered to the point they each think the other person in the room is the most attractive human they’ve ever seen. The clip ends when the two patients jump from their seats and grab each other, to Steve’s delight.

Image via Netflix

The new clip gives us a new peek at Spiderhead’s unique plot. The film takes place in a secret prison used to perform experiments involving mind control and mood manipulation. While these experiments are developed in the name of science and the quick social reintegration of criminals, previous trailers and marketing material indicate that Steve is a dangerous man to control other people’s lives, as he lacks the ethical boundaries needed to conduct such intrusive experiments.

Spiderhead is inspired by a 2010 New Yorker short story of the same name penned by George Saunders. The film is helmed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed the recent critically and commercially successful Top Gun: Maverick. Kosinski's frequent writing collaborators, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, adapted Saunders’ short story into a movie script. Spiderhead’s cast also includes BeBe Bettencourt, Jurnee Smollett, Angie Milliken, Stephen Tongun, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, and Joey Vierira.

Spiderhead comes to Netflix on June 17. Check out the new clip below: