An explosive new trailer has been released for the upcoming Netflix sci-fi flick, Spiderhead, and boy is it a doozy. Several stars take center stage in what will be a feature that delves into the acceptable lengths science and human experimentation can go to before it’s crossed the line. The film, which pulls its basis from a 2010 New Yorker short story penned by George Saunders, will center on a boundary pushing scientist named Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth). Abnesti works with inmates at a high level and well hidden prison facility known as Spiderhead, where he tests out various forms of rehabilitation including drugs and mind control. While Abnesti and his research team hope to change the emotional and physical behavior of their test subjects for the better, sometimes these scientific musings completely backfire, leaving all those involved with a major cleanup on their hands.

Opening on Minnie Riperton’s classic song, “Les Fleurs,” which fans of Jordan Peele’s Us will remember from the final goosebump-inducing scene, the trailer immediately focuses on some very familiar faces. Along with Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star as two of the titular penitentiary’s prisoners. Throughout the teaser, we see Abnesti jovially conduct his experiments with little to no worry about the lives he’s affecting - in fact, he seems to stand by his proceedings even when we catch views of blood soaked walls.

Teller’s character, Jeff, gets plenty of trailer time as he and Abnesti have a close relationship, something that’s bound to have its own twists and turns as the film’s events play out. Jeff and Rachel’s (Smollett) tight-knit bond also promises to take audiences on an emotional journey as the first-look alludes to the seriousness of their connection. Overall, the film will definitely pack a punch and is reminding us of a take on the American government’s famous MK-Ultra experiments.

Spiderhead is helmed by Joseph Kosinski, who is about to unleash another high octane film with the soon-to-be arrival of Top Gun sequel feature, Top Gun: Maverick. He’s also known for directing sci-fi/action flicks including Oblivion and Tron: Legacy, the eye behind both of which can absolutely be seen in the trailer for Spiderhead. Frequent writing collaborators, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick adapted Saunders’ story for the on-screen retelling. The movie also features the talents of BeBe Bettencourt, Tess Haubrich, Angie Milliken, Stephen Tongun, Mark Paguio, Sam Delich, and Joey Vierira.

Spiderhead premiers on Netflix on June 17 and is shaping up to be another well talked about hit for the streaming service. You can catch all the high level action in the official trailer below.

