Looks like we won't be seeing Miles Morales again for a while longer. Sony has chosen to delay the release date for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the sequel to this year's Into the Spider-Verse, removing its original 2024 release date from their release schedule entirely, with no new date set at this time. This comes as the result of the studio delayed multiple films, including their other Marvel properties like Kraven the Hunter.