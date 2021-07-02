Spider-Man: No Way Home secrets keep getting revealed by new toys, this time with a Funko Pop and other action figures unveiling the brand-new Spider-Suit Tom Holland will wear in the upcoming film. The upgraded costume is presented by the toys in all its black and gold glory, teasing a new iteration of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Little is known about the new costume's powers, as it’s only described as a “black and gold suit." However, there’s an uncanny resemblance between the new suit design and the Wakandan technology used to make Killmonger’s (Michael B. Jordan) black-and-gold Black Panther costume. In addition, some of the action figures also show Spider-Man shooting golden webs, which could indicate the new costume also comes with some special powers.

Disney tries to keep their MCU secrets, but fortunately for us, toys take a long time to be produced and put on shelves, which means we get a sneak peek of what is yet to come. Yesterday, we learned from a LEGO set that the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) might be back for the sequel, which also features Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong). These new figures shown today also include a look at the return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover is not limited to the MCU, as characters from previous Sony iterations of the hero were also confirmed to show up. So far, we know Alfred Molina will be back as Doc Ock, the villain he played in in the 2004 Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 2. Jamie Foxx is also expected to come back Electro after showing up on 2014’s Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man 2. As for Maguire and Garfield, the two are rumored to wear the Spider-Suit once again, but we have no official confirmation — even if Garfield playing coy about the subject is suspicious.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring Multiverse craziness to theaters on December 17. Check out some of the new line below, and explore the entire line of Spider-Man toys on the way here.

