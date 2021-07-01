LEGO has announced three new Spider-Man: No Way Home sets, which might contain spoilers for the upcoming Marvel film. The sets include previously unannounced characters and locations, offering some intriguing hints about possible directions for the film. The first of the sets, "Spider-Man's Drone Duel," includes a Vulture figurine, suggesting that Michael Keaton may reprise his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming, along with a four-rotor drone that Spider-Man can use to pursue the winged villain in flight.

The second set, "Spider-Man vs. Mysterio's Drone Attack," also includes a former villain, this time Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio from Spider-Man: Far From Home, along with a Nick Fury figurine, suggesting that the new film might revisit the plotlines of its predecessors beyond reprising their villains.

The third set, "Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop," includes figures of both Doctor Strange and Wong. Benedict Cumberbatch has previously confirmed that he will appear as Doctor Strange in the film, so it makes sense that his Sanctum Sanctorum and trusted adviser would appear as well, though this is the first hint that Benedict Wong will feature.

These hints come amid tons of casting news and speculation about the film, though Marvel has been typically tight-lipped on details. Alfred Molina has confirmed that he'll be reprising his Spider-Man 2 role as Doctor Octopus, and it's been reported that Jamie Foxx will similarly reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Andrew Garfield insisted that he hadn't been contacted about reprising his version of the wall-crawler back in May, but between the other confirmed cast and these new LEGO sets suggesting a multiversal retrospective, his comments might just be spoiler-mitigation.

This isn't the first time a LEGO set has possibly spoiled yet-unannounced details for an upcoming Marvel project. In June, a set for its upcoming Disney+ series, What If...? revealed a Thor: Ragnarok-inspired episode starring Tony Stark. Marvel has been particularly secretive about the storylines that may be featured in that anthology series, only confirming a few, which notably did not include the one hinted at by that LEGO set.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on December 17, and these new LEGO sets will be available on October 1.

