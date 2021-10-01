In October 2018, ten years after Iron Man launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony/Columbia Pictures released Venom, which kicked off their competing version of the Marvel Universe. While Sony/Columbia has been releasing film adaptations of Marvel Comics characters regularly throughout the 21st-century (including solo Spider-Man movies jointly produced with Marvel Studios), Venom and ensuing films like Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius are Sony’s big attempt to create a unified tapestry of comic book movie adaptations. The trailer for Morbius, featuring Michael Keaton reprising his role as Adrian Toomes/The Vulture from Spider-Man: Far From Home, even indicates these plans will eventually include connecting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man movies.

With Kraven the Hunter scheduled for 2023 and filmmakers like Olivia Wilde and S.J. Clarkson on deck to direct unknown new films for this franchise, Sony’s Marvel Universe is clearly in full swing. As this cinematic universe looks to fill up its slate of films in the coming years, it’s time to break down which supporting characters from the Spider-Man comics could sustain solo films. Since the installments in this series have so far emphasized Spider-Man villains, it only makes sense to look at five particularly interesting Spider-Man baddies that could make for perfect protagonists in future entries in the ever-expanding Sony’s Marvel Universe.

Chameleon

Part of what makes Dmitri Smerdyakv/Chameleon extra-appealing as the subject of a solo movie is that he’s already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies. Numan Acar portrayed Smerdyakv in Spider-Man: Far from Home, with the character appearing as any ally of Nick Fury who kept a watchful eye over Peter Parker by posing as his bus driver. The closest the movie came to hinting at Smerdyakv’s gifts for taking on new identities was simply by having him act like he was a bus driver, but that means there’s plenty of room to explore this key aspect of the character in a solo feature.

Plus, Smerdyakv is the half-brother of Kraven the Hunter, who is poised to get his solo movie in January 2023. There are already so many details in the existing Spider-Man movie universe teed up to introduce Chameleon, it’d be a waste not to use them. After all, even aside from his connections to existing Spider-Man film lore, Chameleon is a fascinating baddie that always keeps people on his toes thanks to his gift for mimicry. That ability could be easily translated into all sorts of genres, like a spy thriller or a neo-noir, that could give Chameleon an appropriately morally ambiguous sandbox to play in. While it’s always uncertain who Chameleon is at a given moment, it’s quite apparent that this character is perfect fodder for a solo movie.

Lizard

After having this character teased throughout the two Sam Raimi Spider-Man sequels through actor Dylan Baker, Curt Conners/The Lizard finally got unleashed onto the big screen in The Amazing Spider-Man. Played by Rhys Ifans, the figure was reduced to being a generic baddie with erratic motivations and an ugly-looking character design. However, a solo movie could be the perfect opportunity to redeem The Lizard, much like how Tom Hardy’s take on Venom ended up giving the character a new lease on life after his negatively received portrayal in Spider-Man 3.

The Lizard would work as a particularly effective centerpiece for a big-budget blockbuster since he’s not necessarily a wicked villain. Though he isn’t always saving people from collapsing buildings in the comics, he’s often portrayed as someone who just wants to be alone rather than explicitly hurting innocent people. Exploring that complex demeanor could make for solid groundwork for a tragic monster movie, the kind of project that would make Guillermo del Toro grin from ear to ear. Plus, a solo film would offer enough room to explore how Connors turning into The Lizard affects his wife and son, an aspect of his personal life that was eliminated from the final cut of The Amazing Spider-Man.

Black Cat

Sony/Columbia Pictures has been itching to give Black Cat a shot at big-screen stardom for years now. The character’s alter-ego Felicia Hardy made a cameo by way of Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 while a proposed movie starring her and Silver Sable entitled Silver & Black was once a priority project for Sony/Columbia Pictures. Neither of these endeavors ever resulted in someone strutting across the big screen in Black Cat’s outfit. The perfect remedy for so many false starts would be giving Black Cat a solo movie.

Black Cat’s constant alteration between being an ally to Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes and reverting to her cat burglar ways would offer up an unpredictable moral compass. As past characters like Jack Sparrow have shown, audiences tend to that eat up, why shouldn’t they embrace Black Cat? A Black Cat movie would also be a great opportunity to utilize fun gangster characters from Marvel Comics lore, like Hammerhead. Plus, the more grounded nature of her adventures would offer up a welcome contrast to the sci-fi leanings of Venom and Morbius. Even if she’s struggled to get to the big screen before, it’s high time Black Cat clawed her way to a solo feature.

Jack O’ Lantern

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe was able to turn lesser-known characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy and Shang-Chi into household names, who's to say Sony’s approach to a superhero cinematic universe couldn’t do the same thing? Spider-Man’s rogue’s gallery offers plenty of obscure individuals who could headline a blockbuster, like Jack O’Lantern. A criminal who wears a helmet that looks like a jack o’lantern, various incarnations of Jack O’Lantern have fought Spidey and other Marvel Comics superheroes over the years.

He’s not the most famous or iconic foe, but the distinctive outfit of Jack O’Lantern alone makes him appealing as a big-screen character. In an age where Starro gets to appear on the big screen looking just like he did in the comics, it’d be a hoot to see a big-name actor donning a costume that included a headpiece shaped like a grinning pumpkin. Plus, Jack O’Lantern’s innate connections to Halloween opens up new doors for what genre his solo film could occupy. He could easily be the centerpiece of a comic book movie that also functioned as a horror film, especially if this proposed feature utilized storylines from the comics that saw Jack O’Lantern possessed by a demon. Jack O’Lantern isn’t a beloved character, but the right solo movie could get him to that status.

Kangaroo

Lots of Spider-Man villains base their personas on animals. The Vulture. The Lizard. Doctor Octopus. It can sometimes feel like Spidey’s rogue’s gallery belongs in We Bought a Zoo rather than in a blockbuster movie. Perhaps the most ridiculous of these animal-themed adversaries is Kangaroo, a persona initially taken up by Sydney, Australia native Frank Oliver. In the tradition of other classic supervillain stories, Oliver lived among actual kangaroos for so long that he developed an incredible gift for leaping. Tragic circumstances eventually led him to America, where the threat of getting deported inspired him to use his sizeable jumps for criminal purposes.

Frank Oliver/Kangaroo had a ridiculous backstory in the comics but there is interesting potential in his saga. A man who resorted to crime out of desperation rather than solely malice, juxtaposing a grounded tragic motivation with the sight of a man beating up people under the name Kangaroo could make for a film that’s interesting to watch, if nothing else,. Recent superhero movie characters like Polka-Dot-Man in The Suicide Squad have shown the virtue in injecting deeply human emotions into seemingly ridiculous classic comic book characters. Frank Oliver/Kangaroo has the material to make a good solo motion picture, one that could even be beloved enough to make him one of the more memorable animal-themed Spider-Man foes.

