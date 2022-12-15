Disney+ is continuing to expand the cast for its forthcoming series, The Spiderwick Chronicles, based on the acclaimed children's novel series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. According to a report from Variety, Shazam star Jack Dylan Grazer is the latest to be added to the growing call sheet that already includes Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Mychala Lee, Joy Bryant, and Christian Slater.

The TV adaptation, it appears, will not differ much from the source material as the synopsis reveals the series will follow the main plot line of the novel series, which has three books. At the center of the story is the Grace family, made up of twin brothers Jared and Simon, as well as their sister Mallory and mom Helen. The family relocates from New York to their titular ancestral home in Michigan where they surprisingly discover that they have fantastical creatures as neighbors, from fairies to ogres to trolls, boggarts, and more.

Grazer will be portraying a boggart named Thimbletack who inhabits the walls of the Spiderwick estate. Given that boggarts are household spirits, according to English folklore, Grazer's role will be requiring only his voice thus, the actor will not be appearing on our screens. The spirit Thimbletack does possess some intangible attributes like age and temper: despite being over a hundred years old, the spirit is a teenager among its kind. Disney+ describes the character as "a mischief-maker with an explosive temper. He could be a great help to the Grace children…if only he could learn to control his own larger than life emotions.”

The series adaptation will be the second live-action adaptation of the book series, the first being a film of the same name that starred Freddie Highmore as the Grace family twins. For the series, the twins Jared and Simon will be portrayed by Cottrell and Daniels which means that the series might feature a non-identical version of the twins. Slater will be playing the main villain of the story, an evil ogre named Mulgarath. Bryant and Joy will play the twin's mother and sister respectively. With the major cast now in place, filming for the series is expected to begin soon.

Grazer earned his big break playing Eddie Kaspbrak in It (2017) and the 2019 sequel based on the acclaimed Stephen King novel of the same name. He is, however, best recognized for playing Freddy Freeman in the DCEU film Shazam! and is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel. His small screen credits include the coming-of-age dramas Me, Myself & I, and We Are Who We Are.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is from the stables of Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Kat Coiro will direct the first two episodes of the show and equally serve as an executive producer. Showrunner Aron Eli Coleite will executive produce. Other executive producers include novel series authors Black and DiTerlizzi, as well as Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy.

Disney+ is yet to set a premiere date for The Spiderwick Chronicles.