Marvel has managed to pull in and further popularize a wide array of heroes both well-known and obscure for its cinematic universe. However, one super-powered individual who is still woefully absent is the optimistic and unbeatable Squirrel Girl Doreen Green, created in 1991 by Will Murray and Steve Ditko. The rodent-centric character has become beloved among comic readers and podcast listeners for her more light-hearted, fun stories in which she defeats considerably more powerful foes with squirrel powers and non-violent solutions. She'll now have a chance to return to television in the Disney Junior hit Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek showing her first encounter with Peter Parker and Miles Morales and their fight with the Green Goblin.

Squirrel Girl will appear in the Season 3 episode "Meet Squirrel Girl" in which she and Team Spidey join forces to defeat the Goblin and his latest invention, the Naughty Nutty Ray. Peter and Miles first encounter the bushy-tailed heroine while investigating some squirrels acting strangely in the park. She introduces the pair to her best furry friend Tippy-Toe and shows off her ability to talk to the adorable little rodents. Her powers of squirrel and girl are exactly what the two Spideys need as they trace the animals' mischievous behavior to glowing green collars adorning their necks. The second clip explains the Goblin's evil scheme. With the help of his new acorn-shaped mech and its aforementioned ray, he's turning the squirrels into his obedient agents of chaos, creating a big problem for Team Spidey and Squirrel Girl that won't be easy to overcome.

With the introduction of Squirrel Girl, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends continues to represent the diverse heroes of the wider Marvel universe for a younger audience while also teaching important lessons like how even more unconventional skills can make a difference. Produced by Disney Junior and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons, the preschool series shows the power of teamwork as Peter, Miles, and Gwen Stacy work with their super-powered pals to save the day. Squirrel Girl will get to show how even more unconventional skills can make a big difference as the team tries to protect the animals that are just trying to live among us.

'Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends' Continues to Be a Favorite for Younger Audiences

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends have stopped a wide array of Marvel baddies and enjoyed plenty of adventures since the series premiered in August 2021. Last year saw the heroes come together to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah and rock out with Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump while battling Doc Ock, the Green Goblin, Rhino, and Black Cat among others. The exploits of young Peter, Miles, and Gwen have also earned serious viewership numbers in that time. Between Disney Junior and Marvel HQ YouTube channels, the series has crossed the 1 billion mark in lifetime views while racking up over half a billion hours watched across linear and streaming in the U.S. For preschoolers, it routinely ranks among the Top 5 most-watched shows.

Season 3 premiered back in January and looks to keep the momentum going. The cast has undergone a bit of a shake-up for the new episodes, with Alkaio Thiele and Audrey Bennett stepping in to voice Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy while Jakari Fraser returns as Miles Morales. A slate of high-profile guest stars is also set to appear throughout the season, with Full House star John Stamos reprising his role as Iron Man alongside Scott Porter as George Stacy, Bindi Irwin as Isla Coralton, Sean Giambrone as Ant-Man, and Maya Aoki Tuttle as Wasp. Stump is also back as the composer of the series's original soundtrack.

Catch Squirrel Girl on the latest episode of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 3 on February 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and 1:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel. Original songs from the series can also be found on the Disney Junior Hits playlist on Spotify. Check out the sneak peek below.