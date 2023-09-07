The Big Picture Spidey and His Amazing Friends gives important representation to characters and is highlighting the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends is not only a cute way to get younger fans excited about the stories of Spider-Man but it also has given important representation to the characters we know and love. Filled with characters from Spidey's world, the series includes the Spidey team in every episode. Peter, Miles, and Gwen are a team who are prepared to save New York alongside some of our favorite Avengers like Iron Man and Black Panther as well as their good friend Ms. Marvel. Now, the show is highlighting an important holiday for Jewish fans: Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish New Year festival includes the eating of apples and honey, which symbolize hope for the sweet year ahead.

In a new clip that was shared in an exclusive by Variety, we get to see the aftermath of the team stopping Gobby (the Green Goblin) as he tried to change all of the honey in to gross goo and ruin the Rosh Hashanah celebrations for everyone. This is important to Peter Parker fans because it has long been discussed that Peter himself is Jewish, something that was made canon in movies like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse when Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) married his Mary Jane Watson (Zoë Kravitz).

The clip shows the amazing work that Spidey and His Amazing Friends are doing not only for younger audiences but the inclusion that the show itself strives for. A perfect introduction to characters for younger audiences, what makes Spidey and His Amazing Friends so special is that it always teaches a lesson and how to make the world better for everyone around, even if villains like Doc Ock and Rhino are trying to stop you.

This is a sweet reminder that Spidey is here for everyone and he, with the help of the Thing (Ben Grimm) want to be the heroes that New York (and in this case the Jewish community trying to celebrate Rosh Hashanah) need. You might not watch Spidey and His Amazing Friends but the important of this scene, especially to Jewish fans of Spidey, is important to note and this is a great show anyway!

“An UnBEElievable Rosh Hashanah" will premiere on the Disney Channel and Disney Junior on September 15. Check out the clip below: