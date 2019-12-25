‘Spies in Disguise’ Filmmakers on How Their Movie Will Elevate Pigeons

–

I’m a New Yorker; I’m not the biggest fan of pigeons but perhaps directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane can change my tune a bit with their very first animated feature, Spies in Disguise, which is inspired by Lucas Martell‘s short film, Pigeon Impossible. The new movie features the voice of Will Smith as the suave super spy Lance Sterling and Tom Holland as Walter Beck, a genius scientist who’s basically the exact opposite of Lance, the least cool guy working at The Agency. Even though Lance’s motto is “I fly solo,” one thing leads to another and he winds up with no choice but to team up with Walter for a mission that involves Lance drinking a special potion Walter cooked up, a potion that turns him into a pigeon.

With Spies in Disguise making its way into theaters on Christmas Day, I got the opportunity to catch up with Bruno, Quane and Masi Oka who voices Katsu Kimura, an underworld hacker who has history with Lance. The group talked about the process of bringing two directors together for one project over at Blue Sky Studios, what it was like for Oka to work with a pair of directors, how Spies in Disguise could help improve the pigeon’s reputation, and more. You can give it all a watch for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article.

Spies in Disguise also features voice work from Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, and DJ Khaled. Click here if you’d like to check out the trailer.

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Masi Oka: