‘Spies in Disguise’ Filmmakers on How Their Movie Will Elevate Pigeons
–
I’m a New Yorker; I’m not the biggest fan of pigeons but perhaps directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane can change my tune a bit with their very first animated feature, Spies in Disguise, which is inspired by Lucas Martell‘s short film, Pigeon Impossible. The new movie features the voice of Will Smith as the suave super spy Lance Sterling and Tom Holland as Walter Beck, a genius scientist who’s basically the exact opposite of Lance, the least cool guy working at The Agency. Even though Lance’s motto is “I fly solo,” one thing leads to another and he winds up with no choice but to team up with Walter for a mission that involves Lance drinking a special potion Walter cooked up, a potion that turns him into a pigeon.
With Spies in Disguise making its way into theaters on Christmas Day, I got the opportunity to catch up with Bruno, Quane and Masi Oka who voices Katsu Kimura, an underworld hacker who has history with Lance. The group talked about the process of bringing two directors together for one project over at Blue Sky Studios, what it was like for Oka to work with a pair of directors, how Spies in Disguise could help improve the pigeon’s reputation, and more. You can give it all a watch for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article.
Spies in Disguise also features voice work from Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, and DJ Khaled. Click here if you’d like to check out the trailer.
Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Masi Oka:
- Bruno and Quane talk about how they were paired together as co-directors on Spies in Disguise over at Blue Sky Studios.
- Oka talks about what it was like working with two directors on his voice performance.
- This is Oka’s first time voicing a character in a feature film; how did the experience differ from his past voice work in other formats?
- How will Spies in Disguise improve the reputation of pigeons?
- Bruno, Quane and Oka highlight the many artists who were instrumental to bringing Spies in Disguise to screen.
- First 'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Clips See the Next Generation Having a Ton of Fun
- 'Missing Link' Production Designer Nelson Lowry Teases Next LAIKA Movie
- 'LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures' Combines the Best of Both Brands
- Netflix Orders Second Serving of 'Green Eggs and Ham' with Season 2 Renewal
- Studio Ghibli Collection Now Available on Digital for the First Time Ever