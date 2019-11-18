Will Smith is a Pigeon in New Super Secret Trailer for ‘Spies In Disguise’

0

20th Century Fox released what it’s calling a “super secret trailer” today for its animated action comedy, Spies in Disguise. Really, it’s just trailer #4. But their designation looks more worthy of clicks. They’ve also debuted character posters.

If ever there was a way to introduce children to the art of espionage, 20th Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios may be on to something here in turning a Hollywood superstar into a scavenging urban pest and pitting him against a global threat. The Will Smith/Tom Holland-voiced flick could very well be the most high octane, laugh-a-minute avian actioner available this holiday season, and the studio has done quite a lot to sell it to audiences. In addition to the trailers and the posters, the movie’s soundtrack is also on the way. In this trailer, you can hear some of “Then There Were Two,” a new single written and performed for the movie by Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak. The album, “Mark Ronson Presents the Music of ‘Spies in Disguise,’” will be available via Zelig Records/RCA Records December 13.

Here’s an official plot summary of the film:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.

Troy Quane and Nick Bruno make their feature debut directing the film from a script by Brad Copeland (Ferdinand) and Lloyd Taylor (The Wild), and a screen story by Cindy Davis. The animated short film Pigeon Impossible served as the inspiration for the movie.

An all-star cast of voices joins Smith and Holland. Among them: Karen Gillan, Ben Mendelsohn, Rashida Jones, Rachel Brosnahan, Reba McEntire, Masi Oka, and DJ Khaled.

You can check out the new trailer and the posters below. The movie hits theaters on December 25 (Christmas!).