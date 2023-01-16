Director Damien Chazelle’s latest film, Babylon, has quickly earned a reputation for its fever-dream feel and depiction of overindulgence in an unbridled period of Hollywood. Set during a turn in cinema as the silent era gave way to talkies, the movie follows a trio of stars who are all experiencing this transition at different points in their careers. Among the star-studded cast of Chazelle’s 1920s epic, moviegoers with an astute eye may have spotted a not-so-subtle cameo by fellow Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Spike Jonze, who plays German director Otto Van Strassberger. Curious how the director got involved? We were, too.

Babylon stars an ensemble cast of talent portraying fictionalized versions of real-life stars of Old Hollywood, featuring Margot Robbie as “it-girl” Nellie Laroy, Brad Pitt as silent film legend and infamous playboy Jack Conrad, and Diego Calva as aspiring actor Manny Torres. Though each scene is frantic, and hazy with copious drugs and booze, at its heart, Babylon is about the art of film, and the lives and artists it affects. Some big names make up the film’s supporting cast, as well, including Jonze’s German director, which Chazelle admits was beginning to feel like an “unlucky role” to fill.

During a special screening and Q&A moderated by Collider’s Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub, we asked how Jonze ended up in the so-to-speak director’s chair. According to Chazelle, Strassberger was a difficult part to get cast, saying those in mind were either unavailable or simply “couldn’t make it work.” In the end, it was Chazelle’s wife and Babylon producer, Olivia Hamilton, who suggested they ask the Her director. “I really thought he would not want to do it,” Chazelle said, adding, “I just figured it couldn't hurt. Before even sending the script, I think I just sent a description of the role, just the broad strokes of it, just sort of insane, rageaholic German director.”

That description was all Jonze needed. The response Chazelle got from him was unexpected, to say the least, but enthusiastic. It was so off the wall that some of it even made it into the movie itself. Chazelle explained:

“I'll never forget it. I thought he would respond with an email saying either, "No thanks," or maybe yes. But instead, he sent me a 10-minute audio clip of just him ranting in a German accent as a director. And it was the most brilliant... I mean, I can't do it, but it was the most... He just went on and on. I mean, a lot of it wound up in the film, just talking about how God charges him with what to do with the camera, and he finds his shots through God and, ‘I never storyboard, it's an instrument of the coward! And God tells me where to put the camera and get out of my way you stupid crip!’”

As brilliant as it was, what Chazelle received wasn’t exactly a confirmation. He went on to say:

"And it was just that for like 10 minutes, and I was just like, I'm still not sure if he wants to do the role or not. This is just maybe some kind of cathartic exercise for him to get all this off his plate. But I responded, called him up, and he was like, ‘Yeah, you liked some of that?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, could you just do that on set?’ He went, ‘Okay. If that works for you. You know I can't do a real German accent.’ I was like, ‘I don't give a shit, just do that.’ And that was it."

In the years-long duration of getting Babylon to the big screen, Chazelle recalls this particular element as “one of the funnier casting wrinkles of the process.”

Image via Warner Bros.

What is Spike Jonze known for?

Spike Jonze is a filmmaker best known for his work on Her, starring Joaquin Phoenix and based on his own screenplay. It was his script that earned the filmmaker his first Oscar win after receiving a nominee for his directorial debut with 1999’s Being John Malkovich. The director’s other notable credits include Adaptation with Meryl Streep and Nicolas Cage, Where the Wild Things Are, and directing tons of music videos for artists like R.E.M., Sonic Youth, Beastie Boys, Ween, Fatboy Slim, Daft Punk, and Weezer. You can read his full resume here.

You can see Jonze as Otto Van Strassberger in Babylon, in theaters now. Check back with Collider for Damien Chazelle’s full interview about how Diego Calva was chosen for Manny, Chazelle’s editing process, and tons more.