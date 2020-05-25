Spike Lee Debuts New ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Poster With Special Memorial Day Message

Spike Lee unveiled a new poster for his upcoming Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods on Monday. The colorful and powerful poster was accompanied by a Memorial Day message from Lee.

Lee took to his Twitter on Monday morning to share a new poster for Da 5 Bloods. In addition to the poster, Lee captioned it with a special, timely message, writing, “On This Day We Salute Those Who Gave Their Lives In Service To Our Country.” The message not only fits with the occasion of the day, Memorial Day, but also ties in to the central premise of Da 5 Bloods. Lee’s new Netflix movie follows a quartet of African-America Vietnam War veterans who travel back to Vietnam decades later to retrieve a stash of gold they buried during the war. The new poster helps to hint at some of what will no doubt be potent imagery throughout Da 5 Bloods, with a trippy tie-dye background illuminating a helmet featuring our four protagonists, bombs with former president Richard Nixon‘s face on them, and a group of protestors carrying signs which read “I am a man.”

Da 5 Bloods was co-written by Lee, Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, and Kevin Wilmott. The central quartet of Da 5 Bloods will be played by Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis. Additional cast members include Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jonathan Majors, and Jean Reno. Also appearing in the movie is Chadwick Boseman, who plays the fallen soldier who proposes the idea of burying the treasure in the first place.

Da 5 Bloods arrives on Netflix on Friday, June 12. You can check out the new poster below. For more, check out our round-up of new titles coming to Netflix in June.