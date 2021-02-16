Marvel Studios has been no stranger to having Oscar-winning performers in its films, but could a legendary director get behind the camera of an upcoming Marvel movie? It’s certainly possible, as the one and only Spike Lee recently revealed that if the opportunity to make a Marvel movie arose, he would “give it consideration.”

Lee has a connection to Marvel Studios already as he’s friends with Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler and he taught Eternals director Chloe Zhao at NYU, and honestly Lee isn’t a stranger to commercial filmmaking. 2006’s Inside Man blends Lee’s confrontational sensibilities with a thrilling heist story, and he even remade Park Chan-wook’s masterpiece Oldboy in 2013.

So it’s no surprise, then, that when asked by EW if he’d be interested in directing a superhero movie, Lee said he has an open mind about it:

So you've done biopics, romance, heist films… Will we ever see Spike Lee direct a superhero film? Some of your directing brethren have dismissed Marvel movies as not legit filmmaking.Spike Lee: I have nothing against Marvel. I grew up reading Spider-Man comic books. To me, DC Comics was always corny.Oh, are you trying to get the Marvel and DC stans at each other throats? Lee: [Laughs] I'm just saying. I was all about Marvel. If the right opportunity comes across, I'm not campaigning for it, but I will give it consideration.

Thus far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has played host to a number of either up-and-coming filmmakers like The Russo Brothers or Jon Watts or established players like Jon Favreau, Kenneth Branagh, or Shane Black. But recently, Marvel has really curated exciting talent like the aforementioned Coogler or Taika Waititi, who won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in between Thor: Rangarok and the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. And while Marvel has certainly had directors with a lot of experience like Branagh or Joe Johnston, they’ve never really had someone on the level of Lee in their midst before.

And that may be for the best. Marvel Studios has gotten better about allowing its filmmakers more freedom – especially with regards to films like Guardians of the Galaxy or Black Panther – but they’re still making films that fit together like puzzle pieces, and that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Certain concessions to the studio have to be made when that level of risk is on the line, and filmmakers like Lee or Steven Spielberg or Christopher Nolan or Martin Scorsese aren’t in the habit of making movies for studios.

So it’s likely nothing comes of this, but it’s a fun thought experiment to consider what kind of Marvel movie Spike Lee would make. In the meantime, Marvel’s upcoming schedule is full of plenty of exciting films and filmmakers.

