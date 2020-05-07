Spike Lee Reveals the Teaser Poster and Release Date for His Netflix Movie ‘Da 5 Bloods’

Fresh off an Oscar win for Best Adapted Screenplay for the terrific BlacKkKlansman, filmmaker Spike Lee took his talents to Netflix to craft an original film. That movie, called Da 5 Bloods, is coming out this summer, and we now have our first look at the film’s teaser poster thanks to Lee himself, who also revealed a release date: June 12th.

The ensemble film is a Vietnam War movie that follows four African-American war veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leaders—and the promise of buried treasure. The ensemble cast is led by Chadwick Boseman, with Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Paul Walter Hauser, Jonathan Majors, Jean Reno, and Giancarlo Esposito rounding things out.

This is actually a project that Lee has had in development for some time, but he was able to use his juice off the success of BlacKkKlansman to finally get it made. He co-wrote the script with Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, and Kevin Wilmott, the latter of whom co-wrote BlacKkKlansman.

The teaser poster that Lee dropped is certainly evocative, and I’m extremely curious to check this one out. Moreover, it’s nice to know that with movie theaters closed, we still have thought-provoking films from the likes of Lee to look forward for the time-being. I’m grateful that Netflix appears to be spacing out its “prestige” efforts this year, instead of packing them all in at the end of the year like last year’s The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes.

Anyway, check out the Da 5 Bloods teaser poster below, and add this one to your to-do list for June.

Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm pic.twitter.com/C832EkGorS — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020

Here’s the official synopsis for Da 5 Bloods: