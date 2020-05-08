Spike Lee Releases Short Film ‘New York, New York’ Honoring the Big Apple’s Healthcare Workers

Facebook Messenger

At this point we’ve maybe gotten a bit too comfortable calling things a “love letter”, but if you want a pure, perfect definition of the phrase look no further than New York, New York, the three-minute short film Spike Lee put together about the city he calls home. Set to that classic Frank Sinatra tune, the short is just a pleasant trip through the Five Boroughs that turns melancholy when it falls on the healthcare workers risking their lives during the COVID outbreak.

Man, maybe it’s the fact that I’m currently riding out a pandemic 3,000 miles from the east coast city I grew up in, but this brief little thing Lee posted casually to Instagram hits hard. The Oscar-winner has always had a knack for capturing a city in a way that feels larger than life but not in an unrealistic way. It’s not the dreamy, idealized version of, say, Hollywood in Quentin Tarantino‘s latest. It’s just the very real, breezy type of magic you get in your gut walking down 5th Avenue. That’s an extremely dramatic way to describe a 210-second short film, but if ya know, ya know.

Next up on Lee’s docket is Da 5 Bloods, a historical drama set in Vietnam that’s headed to Netflix. That film, Lee’s follow-up to BlackKklansman, stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy LindoClarke PetersNorm LewisIsiah Whitlock Jr.Paul Walter HauserJonathan Majors, and Jean Reno.

Check out New York, New York below. For more on what Spike Lee has been up to, here is the first poster and release date for Da 5 Bloods.

 

Due To Da Overwhelming Positive Response To My Love Letter To New York City, Da Epicenter I'm Reposting NEW YORK NEW YORK.

