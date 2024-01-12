The Big Picture Spike Lee's love for cinema spans across various genres, including war movies, biopic dramas, and even a take on the vampire genre.

Despite his passion for musical cinema, Lee has never directed a full-fledged musical movie, but in 2020, he planned to helm an original musical feature about the creation of Viagra.

The production faced challenges, including Lee's busy schedule, corporate uncertainty at the financing company, and underwhelming box office performances of recent live-action musicals. However, there may still be hope for the project to come to fruition.

Spike Lee’s nearly 40 years of directorial efforts have spanned an excitingly wide range of genres and styles, from war movies in Miracle at St. Anna to biopic dramas in Malcolm X to even a take on the vampire movie with Da Sweet Blood of Jesus. Lee always emanates such a passionate love for all corners of cinematic expressions in public interviews or discussions about film, so it’s no surprise that his filmmaking exploits would be similarly varied. Lee has also constantly flirted with the world of movie musicals in his works, with certain titles being clearly influenced by the production design and color schemes of classic musicals. Features like School Daze even featured lengthy musical numbers! The world of musical cinema has always been one that seemed perfect for Lee’s orbit as an artist.

However, he’s never directed a full-fledged musical movie, despite being seemingly perfect for such a job. In 2020, though, a report emerged suggesting that Lee would finally carve out a name for himself in the world of musical cinema. Naturally, it wouldn’t be just a normal musical film, oh no. Lee wasn’t planning on breaking into a musical movie with just another Guys & Dolls adaptation. He would be helming an original musical feature focused on the creation of Viagra by Pfizer! This tantalizing production never got off the ground, but what a fascinating motion picture to consider for any fans of Lee’s esteemed works.

School Daze A not so popular young man wants to pledge to a popular fraternity at his historically black college. Release Date February 12, 1988 Director Spike Lee Cast Giancarlo Esposito , Laurence Fishburne , Tisha Campbell-Martin , Joe Seneca , Art Evans , Ossie Davis Rating R Runtime 121m Main Genre Musical Writers Spike Lee

Spike Lee’s Early Encounters with a Viagra Musical

Close

In November 2020, it was announced that Lee would be directing this idiosyncratic musical, which had been penned by the filmmaker and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Meanwhile, the musical numbers would be penned Stew Steward and Heidi Rodewald. The production would be financed by eOne, an entertainment company that had existed in various forms since the 1970s but was now a massive conglomerate with lots of media exploits, including financing and distributing major motion pictures. Lee going to work with this division (which had been purchased by Hasbro in 2019) was a notable development since it reflected once again this director having to work outside of the major studios to get his movies made. Even when he was making something like Malcolm X for Warner Bros., Lee had to scrounge up funds himself to finish the feature.

The director of Do the Right Thing was always making such challenging features that he had to go to unique places for financing, including eOne when it came time to make a Viagra-themed musical. In announcing this production, Lee recalled how his late mother always dragged him to musical movies as a kid, a genre the director initially resisted as an adolescent before becoming entranced by the art form. After clarifying how deeply important this project was to him, Lee promised that this wouldn't be a grounded musical whatsoever, with the director describing this production as "A DANCIN' ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL". Lee would not be dialing down his maximalist sensibilities for the world of musical cinema, thank goodness.

This proposed Viagra musical came at a moment when COVID-19 was still making the very foundation of the film industry shake, however, studios were still clinging to some pre-pandemic trends. One of those trends was live-action musicals, which had gone through a renaissance in the second half of the 2010s thanks to box office hits like La La Land, Aladdin, and The Greatest Showman. People were showing up in droves for live-action musicals and studios had plenty of them lined up for 2021, including delayed tentpoles like In the Heights and West Side Story. Heck, Universal Pictures opted to make a Dear Evan Hansen movie one of its first major films to start shooting in the wake of COVID-19, that’s how big of a deal live-action musicals were circa. 2020. For eOne executives, the idea of making a ribald Viagra musical with Spike Lee must’ve sounded like a great way to ride this trend.

So Why Didn’t Spike Lee's Viagra Musical Go Forward?

While Spike Lee exuded lots of passion for that Viagra musical, it wasn’t the only project this director had on his plate. In 2021, Lee delivered a documentary miniseries entitled NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½ for HBO, a massive production that took a lot of his time and energy. At the end of 2022, Lee was attached to a major Amazon drama series, while in March 2023, Lee was revealed to be in talks to direct an Amazon Studios movie entitled Da Understudy that would star Da 5 Bloods actor Jonathan Majors. Interestingly, Lee was attached to these two Amazon projects in the immediate aftermath of signing a long-term deal to direct movies for Netflix, the streamer that had financed and released Da 5 Bloods.

In the middle of all these developments, the Viagra musical wasn’t getting a lot of press attention. Lee would reaffirm his excitement for the feature in June 2021 while expressing hope it’d be his next movie, while he would confirm that the project was entitled Boner in a March 2023 W Magazine interview. However, this production was still not making significant strides towards getting completed, a development that, more than Lee’s busy schedule, can likely be chalked up to chaos over at eOne. Two years after Boner was first announced, Hasbro publicly revealed it was selling eOne, which inspired a bidding war among conglomerates that stretched on for nearly a year. Lionsgate would eventually acquire the company, but all that corporate uncertainty could not have been helpful for an already challenging motion picture like Boner.

Also not helping is that the early 2020s featured several live-action musical bombs such as West Side Story and In the Heights that suggested not every song-and-dance film was about to become the next Greatest Showman at the box office. With these financial disappointments, eOne brass likely had even less incentive to make Boner a reality. Still, a glimmer of hope may have just emerged for the production in the wake of the live-action musical Wonka taking over the holiday season 2023 box office. If that production gets studio executives stoked about live-action musicals again, perhaps Spike Lee’s inaugural foray into the world of musical movies can rise again.

Da 5 Bloods is available on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix