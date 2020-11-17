Here's a story I didn't see, um, nevermind. Spike Lee is going to direct a musical... and it's about Viagra. Don't pretend you've never heard of it!

That little blue pill -- considered a miracle drug by many -- is the subject of a script from Lee and British playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah, who adapted David Kushner's Esquire article "All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra." The original songs and music will be written by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, creators of the Tony Award-winning musical Passing Strange.

Originally created to treat chest pain, Viagra, or the drug known as Sildenafil, was first introduced by Pfizer in 1998 as a remedy for erectile dysfunction. Predictably, sales quickly shot up like a rocket, with men taking it both recreationally and for legitimate medical problems. Honestly, I imagine Viagra saved thousands of marriages -- and ruined just as many too.

These days, Pfizer has been in the news for being among the leading pharmaceutical companies who are developing a potential vaccine for COVID-19, but it's kind of funny to consider how this company wouldn't even be around if not for its unique ability to arouse.

I have no idea how this eOne project made its way to Spike Lee, but he's coming off strong reviews for the David Byrne movie American Utopia (as well as Da 5 Bloods), so I can actually see him making something really interesting out of this premise. Not only is this expected to be Lee's next film, but he'll also produce under his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks along with Matt Jackson (The Trial of The Chicago 7) of Jackson Pictures, whose Joanne Lee will executive produce with Kushner. Zev Foreman and Ilda Diffley will oversee the project on behalf of eOne.

Deadline broke the news and received what is perhaps one of the most epic quotes of all time from Lee, reprinted in full here:

“First And Foremost, I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking “My Narrow,Rusty Behind” Dragging, Kickin’ And Screamin’ To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin’ And Dancin’. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block, Stoop Ball, Stick Ball, Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball, 2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot Peas And Butter, Crack Top, Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty’s Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father, Bill Lee, Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies, Henceforth And What Not, Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy’s Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn’t Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing A DANCIN’,ALL SINGIN’ MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can’t Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth, Ruth.”

Spike Lee, folks! Whether you love or hate his movies, you have to respect Spike as both a man, and as an artist. He is one of the all-time greats, and as unique a character as you'll find in this industry. God bless every joint we get from the guy. To read Phil Pirrello's piece on why Lee is an underrated action director, click here.

