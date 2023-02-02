It shouldn't be surprising that one of the most unique voices in film has impeccable taste.

Spike Lee has been one of the preeminent voices in the world of cinema for nearly four decades. Since the release of his debut feature, She's Gotta Have It, in 1986, the Academy Award Winning independent filmmaker has explored issues of race, politics, media, and cinema through his electrifying style of filmmaking.

Given his monumental achievements, it is no doubt that aspiring filmmakers would look to a giant such as Lee for inspiration. In the magazine Far Out, Lee outlined some of his favorite movies of all time. From Hollywood giants such as Billy Wilder to Lee's contemporaries like Steven Spielberg and John Singleton, it is often crucial, or, at the very least, intriguing, to explore the artists from which Lee draws his inspiration.

'Ace in the Hole' (1951) — Billy Wilder

Imge via Paramount

When Chuck Tatum (Kirk Douglas) finds himself in Albuquerque after his car breaks down, the former and somewhat disgraced big-city journalist offers himself to the local newspaper company as a well-above-their-league reporter, hoping to reignite his career from the very bottom. The quick-thinking and slick-talking Tatum lands on a huge story of a man trapped deep in a cave and exploits it to his advantage; however, the media circus he creates soon spirals far beyond his control.

Based on a true story, this 1951 feature from the great Billy Wilderfollowed a string of successes such as Double Indemnity, The Lost Weekend, and most notably, Sunset Boulevard, cementing the director's ability to blend the popular and pulpy style of noir cinema with his brand of melodramatic social commentary. Wilder's filmography is filled with essential cinema-viewing for both cinephiles and ordinary filmgoers alike.

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

When a Hollywood production company and its stars, specializing in silent pictures, undertake the monumental task of transitioning to sound, their first dramatic picture is a laughable failure. The vibrant and physical Don Lockwood (Gene Kelly) concludes that their abilities are best served in transforming the failing production into a movie musical, an idea the producers love but which brings its own personal and professional complications.

The film industry's adjustment to sound was no easy feat, and filmmakers have often revisited it as a tale of cinema's ability to reinvent itself. Kelly and co-star Donald O'Connor perform some of the most physically spectacular dance sequences put to film, including incredible cinematography, set design, costuming, choreography, and so much more.

'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Set in 1916 during the first World War, Paths of Glory tells the story of three soldiers on trial for cowardice. Facing the death penalty, a commanding officer (Kirk Douglas) attempts to defend them in court from what he sees as an episode of blatant scapegoating and a miscarriage of justice.

It goes without saying that a Stanley Kubrick feature should appear on any "essential films" list, but this early anti-war outing is an interesting pick from the director's impressive catalog. Perhaps Lee's own search for justice resonates with Kubrick's story of a man's continued perseverance for justice in a world that seems to have lost all sense of it.

'Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Image via Criterion

Reverend Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) travels the Ohio River in search of widows to seduce, marry, and murder, to inherit their fortunes, which he justifies in the name of "God." Powell is imprisoned and, upon his release, tracks down the town and family of his cellmate, who told him he had stashed a hefty fortune before his arrest.

The only directorial effort from the great British actor Charles Laughton (Spartacus, Witness for the Prosecution), Night of the Hunter is a genre-blending masterpiece with some of the most ahead-of-its-time cinematography one will ever see. Mitchum's chilling performance is also famous for his knuckle tattoos, which read "LOVE" and "HATE," which Lee appropriates in Do The Right Thing.

'Breathless' (1960)

After stealing a car and killing a policeman, Michel Poiccard (Jean-Paul Belmondo) attempts to recoup some money owed to him in Paris and escape to Rome, but not before he can convince American Patricia Franchini (Jean Seaberg) to accompany him. With the detectives growing hotter on Michel's trail and his money still not materializing, the young criminal finds himself in an increasingly precarious position.

The debut feature from legendary filmmaker and critic Jean-Luc Godard is an understandable entry in Lee's essentials when you consider both his rise from obscurity through independent features and his frenetic direction, cinematography, and editing.

'Day for Night' (1973)

A film director (Francois Truffaut) feels his production is going off the rails due to personal and professional strains between his cast and crew. Day for Night follows his struggles to keep the production together to complete the picture and the highs and lows accompanying the process.

Any film about filmmaking is going to be a favorite among directors, especially one featuring a self-insert performance from the director himself, something Lee is regularly known for. This abundance of French New Wave influence speaks to Lee's perseverance for radical and disruptive approaches to filmmaking, especially in style.

'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' (1977)

Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) has a run-in with a UFO when driving his truck late at night after responding to several mysterious power outages plaguing the area. Roy becomes erratically obsessed with the possibility of UFOs, which slowly destroys his family, and is inexplicably drawn to an isolated, off-limits location.

Stephen Spielberg's1977 hit continued to explore the young director's seemingly boundless talent for creating entertaining and cinematically enriching blockbuster spectacles. Being an up-and-coming filmmaker himself at the time, it's no wonder Lee would express fondness for this inspiring project.

'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Based on a true story, Dog Day Afternoon recounts a daylight bank robbery-turned-hostage fiasco orchestrated by Sonny (Al Pacino) and "Sal" (John Cazale). After the police are called in response to the robbery, Sonny and Sal are trapped in the bank with its tellers, with whom they form a strangely familiar bond. The police attempt to maintain the public and media fiasco forming outdoors, provoked by Sonny's wild antics.

A classic from the catalog of great American director Sidney Lumet (12 Angry Men, Network), this 1974 film features a phenomenal Pacino performance, who reunites with Godfatherco-star, the legendary John Cazale. In all its complicated forms, Sidney Lumet's persistent illumination of truth and justice is perhaps a telling inspiration in Lee's catalog.

'Boyz n the Hood' (1991)

Tre Styles (Cuba Gooding Jr.) is sent to live with his father, Jason "Furious" Styles (Laurence Fishburne). Under the strict guidance of his father, Tre grows up alongside brothers 'Doughboy' (Ice Cube) and Ricky (Morris Chestnut), who represent the very different extremes of personality and ambition that tenuously coexist in the often violent South Central LA.

The late, great John Singleton's1991 film is one of the great explorations of racial inequality and identity in the USA, an unfortunately ever-relevant study of systemic failures, police violence, and over-surveillance that continue to affect Black Americans. Often exploring these themes in his own work, it's no wonder that Lee would so heavily revere the pioneering work of his contemporaries alongside some of these classic greats.

'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Image via United Artists

After musicians Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) witness a mob hit, they attempt to escape to Florida as part of an all-women musical troupe, donning the guises of Josephine and Daphne respectfully. However, Joe begins to fall for his bandmate Sugar Kane Kowalczyk (Marilyn Monroe) and struggles to maintain his secret identity in the process.

Lee clearly greatly respects and admires Wilder, who he frequently cites as an inspiration. Wilder's work in melodrama and social commentary is as prominent as his comedy, the latter of which is on full display in this film, one of the great comedies of its time, if not of all time. Curtis and Lemmon work splendidly alongside one another, while Monroe, who had already worked with Wilder on The Seven Year Itch, is allowed the freedom to perform with the heart and soul she undoubtedly possessed but was not always allowed to bring to the screen due to her frequent type-casting.

