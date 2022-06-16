The release date and method of the upcoming Alison Brie film Spin Me Round has officially been announced. The comedy, which stars and was co-written by Brie, will be getting a hybrid release later this summer. Spin Me Round will arrive in theaters, on VOD, and on the streaming service AMC+ on August 19, 2022.

Spin Me Round follows Brie as a manager at an "Italian restaurant chain." When she gets chosen to participate in an immersion program in Italy run by the chain, she thinks she’s hit the jackpot, but the trip quickly turns into a catastrophe.

Brie is a critically acclaimed actress who is known for her starring roles in such fan-favorite series as Glow and Community. She has also starred in series like Mad Men and Bojack Horseman as well as films like The Lego Movie, The Post, and Happiest Season. Spin Me Round will be the actress’ second time writing a film. Her screenwriting debut came in 2020 with the release of the Netflix drama Horse Girl. Brie has a third film she wrote, the comedy Somebody I Used To Know, which is expected to be released later this year.

Brie wrote the film alongside her frequent creative partner Jeff Baena, who is also directing. Baena's past works include directing and co-writing Brie’s film Horse Girl. He has also written such films as I Heart Huckabees and Life After Beth. His other previous directing credits include The Little Hours, Joshy, and Life After Beth.

Brie is joined in the film by a cast of Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Molly Shannon (Other People), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Ayden Mayeri (The Afterparty), Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live), and Lil Rey Howery (Free Guy). Many of the cast of Spin Me Round have previously worked with Brie and Baena. Shannon has roles in both Horse Girl and The Little Hours, and Plaza was in The Little Hours and Happiest Season alongside Brie and is married to Baena.

Spin Me Round will be released in theaters, on VOD, and will be available for streaming on AMC+ on August 19. You can read the film’s official synopsis below: