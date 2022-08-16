Management-sponsored vacations are the daydream of every employee. These trips often offer the opportunity to network and even maybe find love. Sounds great right? But what happens when all the dreamy expectations from such a promising trip suddenly turn dark? A possible outcome is played out in Spin Me Round, a genre-bending movie whose plot was whipped up by the creative efforts of Alison Brie (Community) and Jeff Baena.

At first, Spin Me Round strikes as a romantic comedy but as it progresses, mystery and horror are thrown into the mix resulting in an intriguing tale that will keep you guessing at every scene. Brie not only co-writes the movie but produces and stars as the lead character Amber who embarks on a supposed once-in-a-lifetime experience to a city in Italy. The movie is her fourth collaboration with Baena, who also served as the director for the 2020 Netflix drama Horse Girl, which was Brie’s screenwriting debut. Baena has shown his directorial prowess in movies such as Life After Beth (2014), Joshy (2015), and The Little Hours (2017). Spin Me Round also reunites comic actresses Aubrey Plaza and Molly Shannon, both of whom share a working relationship with Brie and Baena. Spin Me Round premiered at the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival on March 12, 2022, after which its North American rights were acquired by IFC Films and AMC+. The film is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Limelight. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Spin Me Round from the plot details to the release date, the trailer, and its full cast list.

Image via IFC Films

Related:‘Spin Me Round’ Review: Alison Brie Goes on a Strange, Funny, and Uneven Italian Vacation | SXSW 2022

When Will Spin Me Round Be Released?

The release date for Spin Me Round is August 19, 2022. In what is planned as a hybrid release, Spin Me Round will be released simultaneously to streaming on AMC+ and on VOD, as well as in theaters.

Watch the Spin Me Round Trailer

IFC Films released the official trailer for Spin Me Round on July 12, 2022. The 2-minute-22-second trailer opens with Amber starting her typical day at Tuscan Groove, which includes verifying the books. During a board meeting with management later in the day, she is given the news of her trip to Italy. Viewers are treated to the picturesque views of Italy as Amber’s wealthy new boyfriend takes her on fancy dates including a ride on his luxury yacht, which ends with a steamy make-out session in the water. The trailer concludes by revealing the dark theme of the movie as Amber and her colleague’s investigations into the reason behind the shrinking number of attendees of the training program lead to chilling discoveries. Molly Shannon’s Deb is shown in a constant display of humorous eccentricities, teasing the comedic elements of the genre-twisting movie. A 1-minute teaser trailer was released earlier on July 8. The teaser gave a peek at what’s offered on the menu at Tuscan Groove in the form of what appears to be a commercial by the restaurant chain’s owner, Nick (Alessandro Nivola).

Where Was Spin Me Round Filmed?

Production for Spin Me Round began in June 2021. Filming was done entirely in Tuscany, Florence, Italy. Production wrapped in February 2022.

Related:Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie and the 'Spin Me Round' Team on the Michael Caine Technique They Embraced While Filming

Who Is in the Cast of Spin Me Round?

Image via IFC Films

Spin Me Round features a star-studded cast led by Alison Brie who plays the role of Amber. Brie announced her arrival on the acting scene with a bang, earning a SAG Award for her role as Trudy Campbell in the period drama series Mad Men. She’s also recognized for her role in the sitcom Community. Brie has more recently added screenwriting and movie producing to her repertoire starting with 2020’s Horse Girl, a psychological drama film directed by Baena. Some of her movie credits include Scream 4, Sleeping with Other People, Happiest Season, and The Rental, the feature directorial debut of her husband, Dave Franco.

Aubrey Plaza plays Kat, Nick’s assistant. Plaza, who started as an improv performer, is known for her comedic chops. She gained recognition for her role in the political satire TV series, Parks and Recreation. Her next major TV role came in the superhero series Legion for which she received an MTV Movie Award nomination for Best Villain. Like Brie, Plaza has in recent times dabbled in movie production beginning with 2017’s The Little Hours, which also starred Brie and Franco. She is the producer and star in the recent Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller that premiered to rave reviews at Sundance.

Alessandro Nivola portrays Nick Martucci. Nivola began his career in a supporting role in Nicolas Cage’s 1997 science-fiction film Face/Off, which became his breakthrough. He won a SAG Award for his role in 2013’s American Hustle. Some of his other best-known works include Selma, The Neon Demon, One Percent More Humid, and Disobedience.

Actress and comedian Molly Shannon plays Deb. The SNL alum is known for her performances in Other People (2017). Her extensive filmography includes an Emmy-nominated guest role in the sitcom Will and Grace. She has also lent her voice to several animated characters, most notably Eva in Igor and Wanda in Hotel Transylvania and its sequels.

Fleshing out the cast of the vacation movie are Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Tim Heidecker (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Ben Sinclair (Thor: Love and Thunder), Fred Armisen (Documentary Now!), Ayden Mayeri (I Love That for You), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Ego Nwodim (Love Life), Lauren Weedman (Hacks), Jake Picking (Hollywood), and Tricia Helfer (Lucifer).

What Is Spin Me Round About?

In Spin Me Round, the story is centered on Amber, a top employee at the Bakersfield-based franchise of Tuscan Grove, a fictional Italian restaurant chain. Her hard work is rewarded with an all-expense paid trip to Italy where she will be participating in an immersion training program. Amber’s excitement about the trip is taken a notch higher when her friend suggests she might find love in Italy. In Italy, Amber is brought up close and personal with the charming Nick Martucci (Alessandro Nivola), the wealthy owner of Tuscan Grove. Her friend seems to have rightly predicted her chance at love when Amber and Nick begin a whirlwind romance. Their dates see them attend parties with Amber dressed in luxury outfits purchased with Nick’s money. However, Amber starts to suspect that there could be trouble in her seemingly perfect paradise when she notices some of her colleagues from the training program seem to be disappearing.

Here is the official synopsis for Spin Me Round as released by IFC films: