Comedy mainstays Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are a force to be reckoned with in the Jeff Baena-directed upcoming flick Spin Me Round, premiering on August 19. Produced by the Duplass Brothers Productions, Spin Me Round follows the story of an Italian restaurant chain manager who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in an educational immersion program of the franchise. But while on an apparently beautiful business vacation in Italy, things soon take an unexpected turn when a getaway she thought would be romantic started to shift into a more catastrophic one, entangling the characters in a web of mystery and adventure.

The two-minute trailer shows Amber (Brie) seeking to find love while visiting Italy. But when she arrives, she meets the charming CEO, Nick Martucci (Alessandro Nivola), and his assistant, Kat (Plaza). Amber is spotted holding a 1996 book, News of a Kidnapping, as Kat soon takes her on a wild ride through Italy.

The latest comedy film was not Baena's first time teaming up with the actresses. He previously worked with Plaza on his 2014 comedy horror, Life After Beth, where the actress played a titular role, Beth, Zach's (Dane DeHaan) dearly departed girlfriend who returned from the dead. Then in 2017, Baena teamed up with both Brie and Plaza for the 2017 medieval black comedy film, The Little Hours, about a group of nuns in a convent set in 14th century. Jeff Baena opted to reunite with the actresses for a completely new project, bringing Plaza and Brie in a new wild escapade in Spin Me Round.

Image via SXSW

Related: Aubrey Plaza Joins the Underworld of Crime in 'Emily the Criminal' Trailer

The film premiered earlier at the SXSW Film Festival. It also boasts of an all-star indie comedic ensemble, including Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Molly Shannon, (The Little Hours), Zach Woods (The Office), Ayden Mayeri (The Afterparty), Lil Rey Howery (Free Guy), Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance), Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show), and Fred Armisen (Portlandia).

Brie also co-wrote Spin Me Round along with Baena. She previously told People that she looks up to the director's unique storytelling. "There is a great creative freedom that comes with collaborating with him," Brie shared, adding: "And I can think of no better place to explore the beauty and complexity of the human experience than in the stunning Italian countryside."

The upcoming comedy film will have a hybrid release in theatres, on VOD, and will stream on AMC+, all scheduled to be released on the 19th of August. While we've already seen Plaza and Brie's extensive chemistry, the trailer definitely highlighted that fact.

Watch the adventure-filled trailer below.