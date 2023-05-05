Spin-off shows have become a common phenomenon in the entertainment industry for many years. They have been used to capitalize on the popularity of successful brands, characters, and storylines. Some have failed to live up to their predecessors, while others have managed to carve out their own niche in the industry and have received critical acclaim and commercial success.

These spin-offs have managed to establish themselves as independent entities, separate from the original show they were based on. In this article, we will take a look at spin-off shows such as Better Call Saul and Frasier, that are considered more successful than their original shows.

10 ‘Better Call Saul’ from ‘Breaking Bad’

While Breaking Bad is a critically acclaimed and iconic series, many fans and critics argue that its spin-off, Better Call Saul, offers a more subtle and nuanced exploration of its characters, with Bob Odenkirk delivering an outstanding performance as the titular character, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. The show explores the backstory of the beloved character while providing insight into his motivations and morals.

The writing is often more subtle and intricate than Breaking Bad, allowing for deeper exploration of themes such as morality, loyalty, ambition, and relationships. Additionally, the pacing is more deliberate, allowing for a slower build-up of tension and character growth. Better Call Saul also features stunning cinematography and nuanced storytelling techniques, making it a visually stunning series. Overall, Better Call Saul stands out as a unique and daring series that builds on the legacy of Breaking Bad while carving out its own place in the television landscape.

9 ‘The Simpsons’ from ‘The Tracey Ullman Show’

The Simpsons started as a series of animated shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show before becoming its own show. While The Tracey Ullman Show was popular in its own right, The Simpsons went on to become a cultural phenomenon and one of the most successful animated sitcoms of all time. The show's longevity is a testament to its enduring appeal, and it has remained relevant and entertaining for over three decades.

The Simpsons has managed to create an entire world of characters and storylines that are beloved by millions, while The Tracey Ullman Show was more of a sketch comedy show with a rotating cast of characters. The Simpsons' humor, heart, and satirical edge have cemented its place in television history.

8 ‘Frasier’ from ‘Cheers’

Frasier is a spin-off of the hit show Cheers, and while Cheers was hugely popular, many fans and critics argue that Frasier surpassed it in terms of quality. Frasier had a more refined, sophisticated tone, which set it apart from the more rough-and-tumble Cheers. The writing was razor-sharp, and the humor was both intelligent and accessible, allowing for a broad range of comedic moments.

The show also had a strong emotional core, delving into the complexities of family relationships and personal growth. Frasier managed to take a beloved character from Cheers and make him the centerpiece of a completely new and successful show, cementing its place as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. And don't worry, Frasier fans, a reboot of the show with Kelsey Grammer set to return and reprise his role as the iconic character is in the works!

7 ‘Law & Order: SVU’ from ‘Law & Order’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is a spin-off of the original Law & Order series. While Law & Order focused on solving crimes and legal procedures, Law & Order: SVU focuses specifically on crimes of sexual violence and the impact they have on victims and their families.

The show has been praised for its sensitive and nuanced handling of these issues, and for its strong female characters. The writing is often more emotional and character-driven than the original series, which had a more procedural focus. Despite having spanned for 24 seasons long (and still running), Law & Order: SVU has managed to tackle important social issues while remaining entertaining and compelling.

6 ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ from ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’

Xena: Warrior Princess is a spin-off of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Compared to its predecessor, Xena had a more complex and well-rounded lead character, with a rich backstory and emotional depth that Hercules lacked. The show also had a stronger focus on female empowerment, with Xena being a powerful and formidable warrior who challenged gender norms.

The writing was often more ambitious and epic than Hercules, with storylines that explored mythology and morality in more depth. Xena: Warrior Princess managed to stand out as a unique and compelling show, with a strong following that remains to this day.

5 ‘NCIS’ from ‘JAG'

NCIS is a spin-off of the military legal drama JAG. While JAG was able to capture the aesthetic of the U.S. Navy, its characters could not compare to NCIS’ more diverse and dynamic cast of characters, with especially strong performances from Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, and Cote de Pablo. The show also has a stronger focus on character development and relationships, allowing for more emotional depth and complexity. NCIS also delves into more current issues and real-world events, making it more relevant and engaging.

While JAG was more focused on the legal and military aspects of the storylines, NCIS strikes a better balance between action, drama, and humor. NCIS has managed to surpass its predecessor and become one of the most successful and beloved shows on television.

4 ‘The Flash’ from ‘Arrow’

While Arrow was a popular superhero show, The Flash has a more lighthearted and optimistic tone than Arrow, which allows for more humor and heart. The show also has a stronger focus on character relationships and development, with a lovable and charming lead in Grant Gustin's portrayal of Barry Allen.

The visual effects are also more impressive in The Flash, with a greater emphasis on the superhero's super-speed abilities. While Arrow was more grounded and realistic, The Flash embraces the fantastical elements of the comic book genre, making it a standout show in the Arrowverse.

3 ‘The Good Fight’ from ‘The Good Wife’

While The Good Wife was a critically acclaimed legal drama, many fans and critics argue that The Good Fight has a more timely and relevant focus and explored issues such as racism, sexism, and political corruption in a post-Trump world. The show also has a more diverse and dynamic cast of characters, with standout performances from Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, and Audra McDonald.

The writing is often more daring and experimental than The Good Wife, with storylines that tackle controversial issues and push the boundaries of what is possible on network television. The Good Fight is a standout show that has earned its place as one of the best legal dramas on television. In 2022, the creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight have decided to end the series after 13 years.

2 ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

While Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) is a beloved classic, many fans and critics argue that its successor, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9) is better as it features a more complex and refined storyline, exploring themes such as religion, politics, and war. The show's characters are also more morally ambiguous, with their actions having consequences that ripple throughout the series. DS9 also features a more diverse and dynamic cast, with standout performances from Avery Brooks, Nana Visitor, and Rene Auberjonois.

The show's exploration of the darker side of the Star Trek universe makes it a more thought-provoking and engaging series than TNG. Overall, DS9 stands out as a unique and daring series that pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the Star Trek universe. Anyone else agree it's time for a Star Trek: Deep Space Nine sequel series?

1 ‘Daria’ from ‘Beavis and Butt-head’

Daria, a spin-off of Beavis and Butt-head, is often considered to be a better series than its predecessor. While Beavis and Butt-head is known for its crude humor and juvenile antics, Daria offers a more intelligent and sophisticated satire of high school life. Daria's titular character is a unique and relatable protagonist, who provides a more insightful commentary on teenage life.

​​​​​The show's sharp writing and memorable supporting cast, such as Daria's best friend Jane and her family, add to the show's charm and wit. Daria's blend of humor and social commentary make it a standout series that continues to resonate with viewers today.

KEEP READING:10 Movie Spin-Offs No One Asked For