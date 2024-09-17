Classic party activities have been a favorite subject of the horror genre, from Truth or Dare to Ouija. Now, Spin the Bottle is getting its own sinister twist in a new movie from Paramount Pictures and Collider can exclusively share the official trailer. The film follows a group of friends who decide to play the titular game in a house where a brutal murder occurred in years past and unknowingly unleash an evil spirit into their lives. As they begin dying in increasingly brutal ways and suspicion rises, the survivors are brought together to end the bloodshed by uncovering the home's dark secrets.

The trailer begins with the friends rolling up to their spooky abode for an unforgettable evening of smooching and scares as they recount the story of the grisly murders that started it all. Like the victims before them, their game of Spin the Bottle turns deadly as something seemingly attacks one of the teens while they are separated. Soon after, an officer, played by horror veteran and Barbarian star Justin Long, starts snooping around the home of Cole (Tanner Stine) because of his family's history and connection to the past killings. It also doesn't help that a woman got into an Uber outside Cole's home only to wind up missing soon after. Thanks to his heritage, he's thrust into a race to stop the sinister spirit as it haunts everyone around him and draws more suspicion towards his "cursed" family.

Spin the Bottle is one of two projects on the horizon for Stine, with the other being Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story releasing later this week. He's joined by a cast full of young talent including Kaylee Kaneshiro, Tony Amendola, Ryan Whitney, Hal Cumpston, Angela Halili, and Samantha Cormier. Long isn't the only horror regular lending his talents to the feature, as Final Destination alum Ali Larter is also on board. She's notably also gearing up for a tour in the Taylor Sheridan-verse as part of the cast of the upcoming Landman.

Who Is Behind 'Spin the Bottle'?

After delivering his last film in 2017, Gavin Wiesen helmed Spin the Bottle based on a screenplay by John Cregan. Horror is a new realm for Wiesen, whose most recent directorial effort came with All Nighter, an unlikely buddy comedy starring J.K. Simmons as a father searching for his missing daughter with help from her ex-boyfriend, played by Emile Hirsch, on a journey that helps them both understand each other better. The auteur also took up both writing and directing duties on the 2011 flick The Art of Getting By pairing Freddie Highmore and Emma Roberts.

Spin the Bottle arrives on digital platforms on October 4. Check out our exclusive trailer in the player above.