England's loudest band is reborn in the first teaser for Spinal Tap II. David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls are back in the first look at Rob Reiner's return to his directorial debut. The mockumentary sequel will hit theaters on September 12, 2025.

The teaser opens with a guitar amp being plugged in, then cuts to an extreme closeup of a hand turning its knobs up to eleven, as per one of the original's most famous gags...until the final knob is turned past eleven, and to "infinity." Spinal Tap's faux-prog rock hit single "Stonehenge" then kicks in with an explosion; it's famously featured in the original film when a miscommunication with a set designer leads to their foam Stonehenge replica only being eighteen inches tall, rather than eighteen feet. Before Spinal Tap II hits theaters, fans will be able to reacquaint themselves with the original, as a newly-restored version of 1984's This Is Spinal Tap will be released in theaters this summer.

What Do We Know About 'Spinal Tap II'?

Spinal Tap II takes the form of a documentary shot by Marty DiBiergi (Reiner, reprising his role from the first film), chronicling Spinal Tap's reunion after fifteen years to play one final concert. Returning as the band are Michael McKean (self-absorbed lead singer St. Hubbins), Christopher Guest (slow-witted guitarist Tufnel), and Harry Shearer (eccentric bassist Derek Smalls). Also returning from the original film are Fran Drescher (taking a break from her SAG-AFTRA duties to reprise her role as sharp-tongued publicist Bobbi Flekman) and Paul Shaffer, although it is unclear if the latter is reprising his role as inept promoter Artie Fufkin. Newcomers include Don Lake, John Michael Higgins, Nina Conti, Griffin Matthews, Kerry Godliman, and Chris Addison. It will also feature appearances from Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and Trisha Yearwood as themselves.

Spinal Tap II is Reiner's first narrative directorial feature since 2017's Shock and Awe; he also produced it with wife Michele Reiner and Matthew George. Derrick J. Rossi PhD, Hernan Narea, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Christopher H. Warner serve as executive producers. It is a production of the newly revived Castle Rock Entertainment, which produced many of Reiner's films in the 1990s, as well as the sitcom Seinfeld. Spinal Tap II and the This Is Spinal Tap re-release will be distributed by Bleecker Street.

Spinal Tap II will hit theaters on September 12, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new teaser above.