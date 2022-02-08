Shudder has just given its hyper-violent adult animated odyssey, The Spine of Night, a new official red band trailer. It has also been announced that the film will be available to stream via the popular horror streaming service on March 24. The Spine of Night is a psychedelic epic fantasy akin to 1981's Heavy Metal and follows multiple characters from different eras who fight to stop a magical plant from being used for evil. The film features the voice talents of Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Lucy Lawless (Futurama), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), and Joe Manganiello (True Blood).

The intense red band trailer opens with a cavewoman of sorts, clad in what resembles animal bones, finding the mystical blue plant and dressing in it. The plant seems to travel to another time, where a villainous bearded man wears it, eats it, and then develops bright blue eyes, making him look possessed. It seems that this certain man finding the plant causes worldwide chaos, and several characters from different timelines, including the cavewoman, band together to stop the man who is now seemingly ruling the world with evil. The rest of the trailer becomes an array of stylized violence and psychedelic imagery featuring beheadings, skeletons in the sky, and a giant eyeball.

Image via Gorgonaut Pictures/ Yellow Veil Pictures

RELATED: 'All the Moons' Trailer Reveals a Vampiric Coming-Of-Age Story From Shudder

The Spine of Night is written and directed by Phillip Gelatt and Morgan Galen King. Gelatt is known for writing the scripts for multiple episodes of Love, Death, & Robots, as well as directing the indie horror movies They Remain and The Bleeding House. This is King's first feature as a director, but he has worked as an animator for years. The film made its world premiere at the virtual 2021 South by Southwest festival, and was acquired by RLJE Films and Shudder for distribution. The movie was released on digital and in limited theaters on October 29, 2021, but will be streamed exclusively on Shudder.

The adult animated epic currently holds a certified fresh rating of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, further enforcing the notion that this is a film to watch. Check out the official red band trailer and synopsis for The Spine of Night below:

"This epic fantasy tale, about the history of a land that never was, begins when an ambitious young man steals forbidden knowledge from a sacred plant. He falls to its darker temptations and in so doing, unleashes ages of suffering onto mankind. As his power grows over the years, it falls to people of different ilk and culture to attempt to stop him. Among those who stand against him are a daring tomb-robber, star-crossed lovers, a maniacal necromancer, winged assassins, and an undying guardian."

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Trailer Features a Familiar Set of Twins Season 6 is expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2022, though no release date has been announced.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email