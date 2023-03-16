For a lot of talented people that made it to the top, all they needed in order to change History was to meet somebody who believed in them. For culture-changing figures like Donna Summer, The Village People, KISS, and The Isley Brothers, that person was Neil Bogart. The story of the independent record company owner is just a couple of weeks away from premiering in theaters, and Collider has the privilege of debuting and sharing with you a new and exclusive clip for Spinning Gold.

The new clip for Spinning Gold makes the case for a universal truth: In any art form, the independent scene is always perceived as a breath of fresh air, or at least an attempt at small cultural and creative revolutions. When everything goes right, an independent production company may break out of its niche and dictate the rules of the industry, which we’ve seen happen sometimes. And then, little known artists rise to the top and gain access to a world of glamour they never thought possible.

Spinning Gold Is Also About Ideas That Change History

The clip also highlights that you can't be afraid of being weird or over the top if you want to make a difference, especially in music. The scene depicted is a legendary performance by funk band Parliament, in which there's a very clear reference to the band's concept album Mothership Connection. In the performance, a spaceship lands on stage before a cheering crowd and the band goes all out on theatricality and flashy costumes.

Spinning Gold Is In The Family

Spinning Gold is written and directed by Timothy Scott Bogart—the son of Neil Bogart, who decided to tell his father’s story to the world. Bogart has been in the industry acting as a producer ever since the mid-90s. Recently, he produced the war drama The Last Full Measure and the TV Series Platinum Hit.

Aside from Jeremy Jordan, the cast of Spinning Gold also features Peyton List (Star Trek: Picard), Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible - Fallout), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter film series), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts film series), Lyndsy Fonseca (9-1-1: Lonestar), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), and Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman).

Spinning Gold premieres in theaters on March 31. You can watch the exclusive clip below:

