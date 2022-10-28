After decades in development hell, a release date has finally been set for Spinning Gold, a biopic about record label executive Neil Bogart who founded Casablanca Records and was responsible for the success of several music greats including KISS, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Isley Brothers, and Village People. According to Deadline, the movie will be released in theaters next year on March 31.

Neil Bogart was at the forefront of the disco music boom of the 70s. Starting out at Buddah Records where he pioneered the ascent of bubblegum pop music, Bogart would later form his own label Casablanca Records which cradled some of the biggest stars of the disco era and saw to their rise to iconic status. Unfortunately, its reign was short-lived lasting barely 6 years owing to the decadence that accompanied everyday dealings at the label. The excesses of casual sex and drug abuse pulled Casablanca off its throne with Bogart watching with hands tied as his empire crumbled (the label was later acquired by PolyGram). Bogart pressed the reset button in the 80s with Boardwalk Records attempting to contribute to the new-wave movement that quickly replaced the disco era, unfortunately, it was not to be as he soon sadly passed two years later in 1982, losing his life to cancer and lymphoma at the age of 39.

While the story of Casablanca Records has been told in several print publications, Spinning Gold will be the first time the label's rise and fall will be told on screen. It has been a long-gestating project first conceived in the 1990s, however, several changes to its draft, re-casting, and a hunt for the right director have marred its progress. When the project was revisited in 2011, Justin Timberlake was cast to play Bogart, and then in 2013, Spike Lee was unveiled as its director both continued delays by other factors saw both exit the project. In spite of all the obstacles encountered, Bogart's son, Timothy Scott Bogart remained tenacious in bringing the project to fruition.

Image via Howling Wolf Films

The younger Bogart wrote, produced, and directed the film which features an ensemble cast with many of today's high-profile musicians cast to portray past music icons that inspired their own works. Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will portray Bogart while newcomer Casey Likes will play Kiss co-lead Gene Simmons. Kenan Thompson, Jason Isaacs, Richard Dreyfuss, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chris Redd, and Sebastian Maniscalco also star. Musicians in the cast include Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$, Tayla Parx, Ledisi, and Wiz Khalifa.

The release and distribution of Spinning Gold will be handled by Hero Partners alongside Howling Wolf Films, and Universal Pictures. Executive producers on the film include Evan “Kidd” Bogart, Harvey Mason, Jr., and Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver. Producers include Jessica Martins, Laurence Mark, Gary A. Randall, Chris Torto, Bradley Bogart, and David Haring.

"We are thrilled to be putting Spinning Gold – the greatest music story that’s never been told – in theaters next year,” said Damon Wolf of Howling Wolf with producer Mark also adding; "Spinning Gold is a film that deserves to be seen on a big screen allowing an audience to get caught up in the music and the spectacle."

Spinning Gold will be released in theaters near you on March 21, 2023. Check out an exclusive clip from the biopic below;