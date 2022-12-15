The first trailer for Spinning Gold is here, taking us on a trip through the history of music. The biopic follows the rise and fall of Casablanca Records, founded by record label executive Neil Bogart. The label was responsible for the success of musicians such as KISS, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, the Isley Brothers, and Village People.

The trailer takes us to a time before rock ruled and disco reigned supreme, when Bogart (played by Tony Award Jeremy Jordan) decided to open the biggest independent record label in America. In the 70s, Casablanca Records would help musicians to become legends, and the trailer shows how Bogart’s biopic will pay homage to many legends, like Bill Withers and Gladys Knight. Bogart helped these young musicians to become stars by welcoming them as a family at Casablanca Records and working to spread their music in the country. As the trailer reveals, Bogart came up with the idea to change LaDonna Adrian Gaines's name to Donna Summer and helped keep KISS together, feats that helped shape the music industry worldwide.

Casablanca Records grew explosively in the 1970s, getting unwanted attention from big corporate record labels. Bogart’s success was so stellar that people even put bounties over his head. Casablanca Records was also a victim of its ambition, getting drowned in debt to keep business booming. That, together with a history of drug abuse and sex scandals, would eventually lead Casablanca Records to be bought by other companies. The biopic will explore Casablanca Record’s unbelievable history, and the trailer promises Spinning Gold will be one of the most curious biopics released in 2023.

Who’s Involved with Spinning Gold?

Spinning Gold cast includes Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible franchise), Jay Pharoah (Saturday Night Live), Tony Award winner Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead), Jason Issacs (The Harry Potter franchise), Lyndsy Fonseca (Kick-Ass), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Casey Likes (Almost Famous on Broadway), and comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman).

Spinning Gold is written, directed, and produced by Timothy Scott Bogart, Neil Bogart's son. Other producers include Jessica Martins, Laurence Mark, Gary A. Randall, Chris Torto, Bradley Bogart, and David Haring. Grammy Winning Music producer Evan “Kidd” Bogart, along with Harvey Mason, Jr. and Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver are executive producers on the film. Atlantic Records will be releasing the soundtrack.

Spinning Gold will unleash musical wonders in theaters on March 21, 2023. Check out the new trailer and the film’s synopsis below.