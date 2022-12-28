In the past few years, the Hollywood landscape has become quite saturated with musical biopics. Films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman seem like HD recreations of highly watched performances from some of the most recognizable stars. While the music industry is a perfect subject for an epic film, with its endless tales of talent, betrayal, and redemption, these movies have mostly remained simple, by-the-numbers biopics. Focusing on a different kind of musical power figure, however, could just give the genre a much-needed overhaul. Spinning Gold, based on the life of famous music producer Neil Bogart forgoes the glamour of a lavish concert for the dirty behind-the-scenes world of this multimillion-dollar industry. For anybody wondering when, how, and where they can watch Spinning Gold, the new take on the musical biopic, you’ve come to the right place.

When and Where Is Spinning Gold Releasing?

Spinning Gold will be distributed in theaters across the US by Hero Partners and Howling Wolf Films on March 31, 2023. Unfortunately, Spinning Gold will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on when it will end up on streaming.

However, Universal Pictures will be in charge of the transactional home entertainment for the film. The production company signed a deal in July 2021 by which their pay-one window for films has been shifted to NBCUniversal's own streaming service, Peacock, ending their longtime deal with HBO. All of their theatrical and home video releases are now set to be released on the streamer no later than four months after their theatrical release. You can get a Peacock membership for $4.99 a month.

Watch the Spinning Gold Trailer

The first trailer for Spinning Gold was released on December 15, 2022. The trailer goes briefly into the rise and fall of Bogart's Casablanca Records and promises an exciting 1970s tale for the ages. Watch it in the player above.

Who Is Directing Spinning Gold?

The director of Spinning Gold is Timothy Scott Bogart. Bogart is not only an accomplished filmmaker, but he is also the son of Neil Bogart, giving the film an added layer of intimacy most other biopics will not be able to achieve. Bogart got his start as a writer-producer on the show High Tide, a TV series about a sibling team of private detectives, starring rock star-turned-actor Rick Springfield. He continued his career working on two TV projects centering around The Jungle Book as a writer-producer, including Mowgli: The New Adventures of the Jungle Book and The Jungle Book: Search for the Lost Treasure. He made his film-producing debut in 2000 with Love & Sex, which follows a journalist who is assigned an article about loving relationships and realizes her past experiences make her ill-suited for the job. Most recently he produced the war drama The Last Full Measure starring Sebastian Stan.

Who's In the Cast of Spinning Gold?

For the cast, Bogart has found both experienced actors as well as newcomer musicians to build this fascinating world. Starring as Neil Bogart is Jeremy Jordan. Jordan got his start on Broadway making his debut in the 2009 production of Rock of Ages. He has since starred in countless original Broadway musicals like Bonnie & Clyde and Newsies as well as successful revivals like West Side Story. Off the stage, Jordan is most known for his illustrious television career. He starred in the short-lived but critically acclaimed musical TV show Smash as Jimmy Collins, a working-class man from Brooklyn on the brink of self-destruction. He then became a series regular on The CW show Supergirl opposite Melissa Benoist where he played a tech expert who was also Supergirl’s best friend. Though he has appeared more in TV than in film, he has gained a considerable amount of acclaim for his performance in stage adaptions like The Last Five Years and American Son. Starring opposite Jordan as George Clinton, the funk artist whom Bogart signed, is Wiz Khalifa. Khalifa is primarily known as a rapper and has released hits like “Black and Yellow”, “Work Hard Play Hard”, and “See You Again”. This is not his first film appearance as he notably starred as himself in the Netflix comedy The After Party, a comedy about an aspiring rapper. He has also lent his voice acting skills to several animated TV shows like Duncanville and American Dad. Most recently, he had a recurring role in the AppleTV+ biopic series Dickinson about famed poet Emily Dickinson, portraying Death.

Jason Isaacs stars as Neil’s father, Al Bogart. Isaacs began his career starring in a slew of action films in the late 90s and early 2000s like Armageddon, Black Hawk Down, and The Patriot. He is most famous for his role as Lucius Malfoy, father to Draco, in the Harry Potter series. Recently he has garnered critical acclaim for his supporting roles in The Death of Stalin and Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Starring as Ron Isley, one half of the famous musical duo, is Jason Derulo. Like Khalifa, Derulo is primarily a singer known for hit songs like “Wiggle”, “Talk Dirty”, and “Watcha Say”. He made his first appearance as an actor in an episode of Lethal Weapon in 2016 and made his film debut as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats. Jay Pharoah stars as Cecil Holmes, a record executive at Casablanca Records. Pharoah got his start on Saturday Night Live where his impressions of Barack Obama, Denzel Washington, and Jay-Z made headlines. Sebastian Maniscalco, Chris Redd, Michael Ian Black, and Michelle Monaghan also star. The full cast list also includes Dan Fogler as Buck Reingold, Sebastian Maniscalco as Giorgio Moroder, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Sam Harris as Paul Stanley, Caylee Cowan as Farrah Lee, Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, James Wolk as Larry Harris, Tayla Parx as Donna Summer, Lyndsy Fonseca as Joyce Biawitz, Pink Sweats as Bill Withers, Casey Likes as Gene Simmons, Alex Gaskarth as Peter Criss, and Vincent Pastore as Big Joey, alongside Peyton List and Michael Ian Black, among others.

What Is the Plot of Spinning Gold?

Spinning Gold is an epic story of music, fame, and power centering around the life of Neil Bogart. Bogart was the founder of Casablanca Records and as such he was credited with discovering countless musicians across countless genres including, but not limited to, Donna Summer, Kiss, and Village People. Bogart also signed groups like Gladys Knight and the Pips and the Isley Brothers who reached unsurmountable heights of fame when working with him. Bogart grew up in a Jewish family in Brooklyn and originally planned to work as a singer. He started Casablanca Records in 1973 and saw its rise and fall, with its heyday being in the late 1970s. Unfortunately, the good times couldn’t last for Bogart, as the constant string of parties and drugs took its toll on Bogart. Casablanca ultimately struggled with financial strains. In his last desperate attempt to save the company, Bogart released a two-record set of audio highlights from The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, entitled Here’s Johnny: Magic Moments from the Tonight Show. He released 500,000 copies so that the record could turn platinum, but it was of no use, and Casablanca Records ended up with thousands of unsold records as well as a dire economic crisis. Bogart died in 1982 at the age of 39 from cancer and Casablanca Records still lives on as a subsidiary under the Universal Music Group umbrella, focusing on dance and electronic music.