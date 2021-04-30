Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage has dropped the first single from the official Spiral: From the Book of Saw soundtrack, together with a bloody music video. The single, properly titled “Spiral”, puts a hip-hop spin on the classic franchise theme, reusing the “Hello Zepp” remix we got to listen to earlier this week.

The music video features 21 Savage in different sets inspired by the upcoming movie. We get to see 21 Savage strapped into a straightjacket, and also as a victim for Jigsaw’s copycat, but also as a butcher in a slaughterhouse filled with dead pigs’ bodies. The video's setpieces are edited with scenes from Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

21 Savage is not the only one who’s moving to the beat of the song, as the pig marionette from previous footage is also seen dancing to “Spiral”. Another fan-favorite puppet, Billy, also shows up as a special guest star, shacking his wooden head as 21 Savage drops his rhymes. While past films in the Saw franchise have had a more rock-leaning soundtrack, 21 Savage's song puts a different spin on the Saw franchise's music, and the theme song itself.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw will star Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, and Max Minghella as three police officers who need to deal with a possible copycat of Tobin Bell’s character, Jigsaw. Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who previously directed Saw II, III, and IV.

You can listen to the “Spiral” single on music streaming platforms, while the single’s official website has a full list of all the channels it’s available. As for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth installment in the horror franchise comes to theaters on May 14.

Check out 21 Savage's music video for “Spiral” below:

