After bouncing around the release calendar for the past year, a new Saw movie is finally upon us as Lionsgate has released a second trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, which hits theaters on May 14.

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in the horror movie, which hails from director Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed the second, third and fourth entries in the long-running franchise. Though Jigsaw scribes Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger wrote the script, Spiral is actually based on a story by Rock, who plays a cocky detective engaged in a cat-and-mouse game with a twisted killer. Max Minghella co-stars as Rock's rookie partner, while Jackson plays a veteran cop.

Spiral marks the ninth installment of this franchise, and it looks like Rock was eager to shake up the formula a bit while still staying true to its gruesome roots. I've been a fan of this franchise since Day One, when I had to pick my jaw up off the floor after seeing James Wan's original Saw at the Broadway Screening Room in New York. Or maybe it was the Magno Screening Room, I don't know. All I remember is the last-minute twist threw me for a loop, and when I exited the screening, the publicist had put a full-size 'Billy the Puppet' doll on a chair in the back row, as if I wasn't freaked out enough.

Chris Rock in Spiral
This trailer sheds a little more light as to how Spiral ties into the larger Saw mythology, but Lionsgate and Bousman are still keeping some secrets up their sleeve, and I expect there to be surprises aplenty when this film hits theaters. After all, the studio had every opportunity to release Spiral on PVOD over the past year, but it seems like executives are confident in what they have and wanted to get out in front of the summer blockbusters now that theaters are reopening and vaccinated people are returning to theaters.

Spiral arrives in theaters on May 14. Watch the spine-chilling new Spiral trailer below.

