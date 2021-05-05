The latest movie in the long-running Saw franchise is almost upon us, and as fans eagerly look forward to the premiere of Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the glimpses we've been treated to thus far — a new poster, a remix of the iconic theme song, and more — are only further building up the hype. Now, Lionsgate is teasing the upcoming film's imminent release with a brand-new clip, and Collider has your exclusive look at a scene featuring the beginnings of Chris Rock and Max Minghella's reluctant partnership.

It's a moment that holds a lot of familiar trappings (get it?) for anyone who's already a fan of buddy cop movies — Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) isn't very thrilled to be saddled with a partner, especially a rookie, but his captain, Angie Garza (Riverdale's Marisol Nichols) doesn't really care how he feels about it. That said, the way Zeke brushes off Detective William Schenk (Minghella) does signal a certain tone might be set for their professional dynamic throughout the course of the film.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘Spiral’ Soundtrack Gets First Full Single and Music Video With 21 Savage Song

In addition to Rock, Nichols and Minghella, Spiral also stars Samuel L. Jackson as police veteran Marcus Banks, aka Zeke's father, whose impressive law enforcement career casts a long shadow over his son's attempts to make a name for himself as a detective. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who has also helmed three other titles in the Saw franchise — Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV — and produced by long-time Saw producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg. Spiral is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw premieres May 14. Check out the exclusive "You're Getting a Partner" clip below:

KEEP READING: ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Moves Up a Week (Still in Theaters Only) to Start the Summer With Horror

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (May 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next