To celebrate the release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw in IMAX theaters next week, the movie has just received a new IMAX poster.

The new poster features a pair of handcuffs, where one of the restraining cuffs has transformed into a spiral-shaped saw. The design perfectly fits the new movie, making a direct reference to its title and to the Saw franchise. As for the IMAX release, the enhanced image and sound quality will surely make the grisly game of Jigsaw’s copycat even more impressive.

The next chapter in the Saw franchise will take place years after the end of Jigsaw’s reign of terror, when a supposedly copycat of the killer restarts the deadly games of their predecessor. Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock), his rookie partner (Max Minghella), and his retired father (Samuel L. Jackson) will need to join forces to uncover the new killer’s identity, all while trying to do their best to survive the deadly traps of this new murderer.

Spiral puts Darren Lynn Bousman back in the director's chair, after Saw II, III, and IV. Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger are also back to the franchise as writers, after having written the script for the franchise's latest movie, 2017's Jigsaw.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw will hit theaters and IMAX on May 14. Check the poster and synopsis for the latest film in the Saw franchise below:

“A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

