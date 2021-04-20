Lionsgate has just released a new poster for their upcoming Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The ninth in the popular horror franchise, the film follows an investigation into a mysterious new killer. The poster also confirms the new, earlier theatrical release date of May 14, first announced last month.

The poster features Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel Banks, whose investigation into a string of grisly murders leads him into the center of the killer’s twisted game. The imagery offers only a taste of the cat-and-mouse action of the film, but the ominous glowing spiral haloing Rock’s head makes it pretty clear what’s occupying his thoughts. Rock is joined by Samuel L. Jackson as Ezekiel’s father, veteran police officer Marcus Banks, and Max Minghella as rookie Detective William Schenk.

The poster arrives as anticipation is growing for the film. Originally slated for release on May 15, 2020, the film was pushed to May 21, 2021 due to the pandemic, before being bumped up a week. In addition to the revised release date, the past few weeks have seen the release of a gripping new trailer, as well as rumors that a tenth film in the Saw franchise is already in active development. That last news is an especially assuring vote of confidence in Spiral, which will be one of the first major titles to receive a theatrical release without an accompanying digital release.

Lionsgate’s confidence may be well-founded. In addition to the star power of the cast, Spiral sees many of the franchise’s heavy hitters returning behind the camera. The script was written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, who also wrote the previous installment, 2017’s Jigsaw. Also returning is director Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw releases exclusively in theaters May 14. Check out the new poster and read the film’s official synopsis below:

“A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

