Audiences will get to witness the gruesome games of 'Saw' earlier than expected.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth film in the wildly popular Saw franchise, has been pushed up a week to bring in the summer with horrific murders and gruesome mysteries. The newest film in the series was originally scheduled for release on May 15, 2020, but was pushed to May 21, 2021 due to the pandemic. But with theaters in New York and Los Angeles opening up, Spiral: From the Book of Saw is moving its release date up.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is a new direction for the Saw series, introducing an impressive cast to lead this new phase for Saw. Leading the film is a trifecta of actors, which includes Detective Ezekiel Banks (Chris Rock), police veteran Marcus Banks (Samuel L. Jackson) and rookie Detective William Schenk (The Social Network’s Max Minghella).

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Tobin Bell on the Scene That Made Him Answer 'The Call,' and His Excitement for 'Spiral'

This latest film in the series is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, who also wrote the last installment, 2017’s Jigsaw. Also returning to the franchise is Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV.

But with Spiral: From the Book of Saw’s release, the horror film becomes one of the first major titles to receive a theatrical release without a digital release to go with it. While Disney will be releasing Cruella a few weeks later on May 28, that film will also be available through Disney+ Premier Access as well. As of right now, Spiral will only be available in theaters when it is released.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw comes to theaters May 14. Read the film’s official synopsis below:

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

KEEP READING: Chris Rock Stares at Spiral in New Image from 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw'

Share Share Tweet Email

The Snyder Cut Made Me Think Jared Leto's Joker Is Good and Now I Don't Know Who I Am Anymore I guess I live in a society after all...

Read Next