The Saw franchise will soon be back at theaters with Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and a new photo published by Samuel L. Jackson on Twitter teases some big news for tomorrow, March 30. The chances are good that this tease from Jackson means we’ll finally get to see Spiral's trailer. After all, we have less than two months left before the movie is released, and it's been over a year since the first trailer for the ninth Saw movie was released. Then again, anything could happen where this franchise is concerned.

The photo published by Jackson features his own face twisted up by a filter that, well, makes it look like a spiral. It doesn’t give us a lot, but it doesn’t need to; we’re all excited to see Saw back on the big screen and we're game for any new material that's revealed to us. We know Jackson will play Marcus Banks, a veteran police officer, but he’s not the only big name involved in the new Saw movie. Spiral also stars Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, a cocky detective who gets involved in a morbid game with a deadly outcome. Zeke’s rookie partner is played by Max Minghella. Darren Lynn Bousman, the director of Saw II, III and IV, is back in the director's chair for the newest installment in the franchise. The movie is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, the duo responsible for the most recent chapter, 2017's Jigsaw.

Spiral will serve as a fresh start for the Saw franchise, set years after the main movies, in a moment when the Jigsaw Killer already became part of the gruesome past. We still don’t know how Spiral will tie-up with the Saw mythology, but a trailer can surely help, especially if we get a glimpse of some brand-new death traps. So far, Lionsgate has kept a majority of Spiral's plot under wraps, so an opportunity to learn more about its plot with a brand new trailer is more than welcome.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw's release date changed a lot in the past months, but the movie will now come to theaters on May 14. Check out Jackson's tease about the exciting Spiral announcement below.

