Spiral, the latest entry in the Saw franchise, has released the opening scene in anticipation to its upcoming release and is about as brutal as one would expect. Seriously, if you aren’t familiar with the violence of the series best prepare yourself, this one is a doozy.

The scene in question shows Detective Marv Boswick, played by Dan Petronijevic, who is poking around in an underground train tunnel when he stumbles upon far more than he bargained for and finds himself caught in a nightmarish trap. Boswick will now have to face the consequences for, let’s just say, not being able to hold his tongue.

RELATED: ‘Saw’ Twitter Page Plays a Game With Parody Account Jigsaw Quotes

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is looking to reinvigorate a franchise that, even for fans of many of the originals, lost its way. If the film is anything like the opening scene, it certainly is on the path to doing so as it both pays respect to the originals while also looking to take it in a new direction. With new traps and new characters, it is perhaps the closest to a hard reboot the series has seen thus far.

Starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, and Samuel L. Jackson, it also appears to feature a new antagonist that is following in the steps of Jigsaw. It is unclear if the new masked tormentor, still sporting the iconic pig mask, seen in this opening scene is a direct disciple of Jigsaw, as many of the characters in prior films were, or is just taking after his style. They certainly have his propensity for violence and a desire to teach its victims a lesson in the form of pain.

Whoever they are or whatever they are doing it for, the film certainly has put quite a first foot forward before its release on May 14. You can get a first look at that foot, leg, body, and head in the opening scene below.

KEEP READING: Why the First 'Saw' Still Works — And What 'Saw' Sequels Keep Getting Wrong About It

Share Share Tweet Email

Dave Bautista Joins 'Knives Out 2,' Reunites With 'Spectre' Co-Star Daniel Craig Rian Johnson returns to write and direct the sequel, which is heating up at Netflix.

Read Next