A new clip for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, released by Bloody Disgusting, gives us a better look at police veteran Marcus Banks, played by Samuel L. Jackson. As the movie's release approaches, any new footage is like a jigsaw piece within the mysterious puzzle surrounding the return of the Saw franchise to theaters, and a real treat when we get to see Jackson playing a foul-mouthed detective.
In the clip, Jackson - with a flashlight in his mouth and a gun between his hands - opens the door to a seemingly abandoned building, only to find some ominous words painted on the wall. The red words over the brick wall ask: “Do you want to play a game, Chief Banks?” Jackson then gives an expletive-filled reply, accepting the invitation. The clip ends as Jackson approaches a new room in the abandoned building, just enough of a tease for us to run to the theaters in order to see exactly which kind of game Jackson will have to face.
Chris Rock and Max Minghella join Jackson in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a new chapter in the Saw franchise that takes place years after Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw is taken out of action. The three actors will play police officers investigating a possible Jigsaw copycat, but not much more from the plot was revealed so far. Even though we still have a few weeks before Spiral comes out, a tenth Saw movie is possibly already in development.
Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, III, and IV), Spiral: From the Book of Saw comes to theaters on May 14. Check out the new Jackson-focused clip below:
Maybe let's not drown him this time.