A new clip for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, released by Bloody Disgusting, gives us a better look at police veteran Marcus Banks, played by Samuel L. Jackson. As the movie's release approaches, any new footage is like a jigsaw piece within the mysterious puzzle surrounding the return of the Saw franchise to theaters, and a real treat when we get to see Jackson playing a foul-mouthed detective.

In the clip, Jackson - with a flashlight in his mouth and a gun between his hands - opens the door to a seemingly abandoned building, only to find some ominous words painted on the wall. The red words over the brick wall ask: “Do you want to play a game, Chief Banks?” Jackson then gives an expletive-filled reply, accepting the invitation. The clip ends as Jackson approaches a new room in the abandoned building, just enough of a tease for us to run to the theaters in order to see exactly which kind of game Jackson will have to face.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED:‌ 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Trailer: Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson Track a Twisted Killer

Chris Rock and Max Minghella join Jackson in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, a new chapter in the Saw franchise that takes place years after Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw is taken out of action. The three actors will play police officers investigating a possible Jigsaw copycat, but not much more from the plot was revealed so far. Even though we still have a few weeks before Spiral comes out, a tenth Saw movie is possibly already in development.

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, III, and IV), Spiral: From the Book of Saw comes to theaters on May 14. Check out the new Jackson-focused clip below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Escape Room 2' Moves Up Release Date to a Prime Summer Spot

Share Share Tweet Email

A 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel Is In the Works, and Dear Lord It Might Be 'Son of Kong' Maybe let's not drown him this time.

Read Next