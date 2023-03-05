The multiverse adventure from Daniels seems destined to win all of the gold, breaking the record for most Spirit awards won for a film.

Spirit Awards: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' Continues to Dominate

There may well be a universe in which Everything Everywhere All At Once isn't a dominant force, an unstoppable freight train of awards gold, but it doesn't seem to be this one as the film continues to stack up awards.

Having already won the top prizes at awards shows including the DGA Awards and the PGA Awards - the BAFTAs were a rare defeat for the film - it continued its momentum by winning a record-breaking seven prizes at last night's Spirit Awards, winning every category in which it was nominated. The only award it did not win was for Jamie Lee Curtis, who lost for supporting performer to her co-star Ke Huy Quan.

And it's arguable that loss only occurred following the move by the Spirit Awards to move to gender-neutral acting categories for the first time, which meant Curtis and Quan being up for the same award. Previously, three films had won six Spirit Awards - Moonlight, Sideways, and Pulp Fiction.

Their co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu won the awards for Best Lead Performance and Best Breakthrough performance, respectively, while directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home the directing award.

Sarah Polley’s Women Talking received the Robert Altman Award, which is given to a film’s director, casting director, and ensemble cast, while Charlotte Wells' Aftersun won Best First Feature.

In the TV categories, FX’s The Bear won Best New Scripted Series, with star Ayo Edebiri winning the award for Best Supporting Performance. Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson picked up another win this TV awards season with the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series statue, and Apple TV+’s Pachinko won the Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series award.

The move to gender-neutral awards, which saw each category bumped up to ten nominees instead of five, was referenced both by host Hasan Minhaj and award winner Brunson. Minhaj joked that the move was one he supported because for the first time in history, all the men will know how all the women feel when they find out they’re competing with Cate Blanchett," while Brunson added “It’s kind of tight, in there with your peers" during her acceptance speech.

The full list of award winners can be found down below.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Feature

Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

Best Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Best Screenplay

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Best First Feature

Aftersun (A24)

Director: Charlotte Wells

Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

Best First Screenplay

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment)

John Cassavetes Award

(for best feature made under $1,000,000)

The Cathedral (MUBI)

Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose

Producer: Graham Swon

Best Breakthrough Performance

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Best Supporting Performance

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Best Lead Performance

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking (Orion Releasing/United Artists Releasing)

Director: Sarah Polley

Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight

Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, August Winter, Ben Whishaw

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR (Focus Features)

Best Editing

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once (A24)

Best International Film

Joyland (Oscilloscope)

Director: Saim Sadiq

Best Documentary

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (NEON)

Director/Producer: Laura Poitras

Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

Someone to Watch

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny (Amazon Studios)

Truer Than Fiction

Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There (POV)

Producers Award

Tory Lenosky

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear (FX)

Creator/Executive Producer: Christopher Storer

Executive Producers: Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Hiro Murai

Co-Executive Producer: Rene Gube

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

The Rehearsal (HBO/HBO Max)

Creator/Executive Producer: Nathan Fielder

Executive Producers: Dave Paige, Dan McManus, Christie Smith

Co-Executive Producers: Carrie Kemper, Eric Notarnicola

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko (Apple+)

Ensemble Cast: Jin Ha, Lee Minho, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn