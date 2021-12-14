Between 'Zola,' 'The Humans,' and 'C'mon C'mon,' A24 had a great showing at this year's nominations.

The nominations for the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards have been released, with Janicza Bravo's dark comedy Zola leading the pack. A24 dominated the nominations, bringing in an impressive 13 nominations between Zola, The Humans, and C’mon, C’mon. IFC Films picked up eight nominations, while Neno and Netflix each received nine nominations across both the TV and film categories, while HBO earlier seven nominations in the TV categories. This will be the first year the Independent Spirit Awards also honor television.

Each year the Independent Spirit awards celebrate accomplishments in independent filmmaking for films that cost less than $22.5 million. The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards will take place in person this year, after having to switch to a virtual format last year due to COVID. The awards ceremony will air on IFC on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022. Award winners will be selected by members of Film Independent.

You can view the full list of nominees below:

Best Feature

“A Chiara”

“C’mon C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Revika Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together”

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Todd Stephens, “Swan Song”

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., “Wild Indian ”

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, “Cicada”

Shatara Michelle Ford, “Test Pattern ”

Fran Kranz, “Mass”

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Best First Feature

“7 Days”

“Holler”

“Queen of Glory”

“Test Pattern”

“Wild Indian”

John Cassavettes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

“Cryptozoo”

“Jockey”

“Shiva Baby”

“Sweet Thing”

“This is Not a War Story”

Best Cinematography

“A Chiara”

“Blue Bayou”

“The Humans”

“Passing”

“Zola”

Best Documentary

“Ascension”

“Flee”

“In The Same Breath”

“Procession”

“Summer of Soul”

Best Editing

“A Chiara”

“The Nowhere Inn”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

“Mass”

Best International Film

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Pebbles”

“Petite Maman”

“Prayers for the Stolen”

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

“The Truer Than Fiction Award” (Presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.)

Angelo Madsen Minax, “North By Current”

Jessica Beshir, “Faya Dayi”

Debbie Lum, “Try Harder!”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Black and Missing”

“The Choe Show”

“The Lady and The Dale”

“Nuclear Family”

“Philly D.A.”

Best New Scripted Series

“Blindspotting”

“It’s a Sin”

“Reservation Dogs”

“The Underground Railroad”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts”

Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting”

Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant”

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

“Reservation Dogs"

