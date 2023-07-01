Even though moviegoers are in the heart of the Summer movie season, horror fans are already preparing for Halloween. It’s only three months away after all. One of the best experiences for any genre fan during the Fall is going to their local Spirit Halloween store to buy the hottest new horror merchandise. Now, as the countdown to All Hallows’ Eve continues, Spirit Halloween has unveiled their latest life-sized licensed animatronics for 2023.

The frighteningly fun characters include Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Slim from Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and the chilling Crypt Keeper from the iconic anthology franchise Creepshow. Leatherface stands at a daunting six feet tall while Slim is towering over you at an insane 7.2 feet tall. If you’re looking for something more manageable The Crypt Keeper is only 2.5 feet tall and is sitting in a nice comfy chair. Just like in Creepshow, they look like they're about to tell us a nice scary bedtime story. This terror trio also joins Spirit Halloween’s lineup of original characters known as the “Directory of Residents” that include “The Black Heart”, “Creepy Rising Doll”, “Dagger Mike”, and the “Death Stalker”.

A New Horror Renaissance

With franchises like Creepshow being revived in the form of an amazing Shudder series and Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a new legacy sequel released on Netflix last year, horror fans have been eating well the last couple of years. In some ways it feels like the 80s all over again with slashers getting new life with original films like X, Terrifier, and Sick reinventing the genre while franchises like Scream and Halloween returned in grand fashion. Even Killer Klowns from Outer Space, a niche horror gem if there ever was one, is getting a new video game alongside Texas Chainsaw later this year. Horror is thriving with a bloody sea of hits like M3GAN, Smile, Cocaine Bear, and Evil Dead Rise lighting up the box office. Even this summer horror fans were gifted another great Stephen King adaptation in The Boogeyman and Insidious: The Red Door is right around the deadly corner. Spirit Halloween has joined in on the fun as the popular horror retailer made its first ever film last year in a similar vein to 2015’s Goosebumps adaptation. Spirit Halloween has been thriving in this nostalgia loving yet fresh feeling genre era. That only looks to continue later this year when the pop-up store floods across the US.

These Animatronics Are Ready to Haunt You

Leatherface, Slim, and The Crypt Keeper are all available to purchase now on Spirit Halloween’s website. Each animatronic has the heart attack-inducing price of $399.99. While you wait for your killer new best friends to arrive, you can view their eerie preview video and images down below.

